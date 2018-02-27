Holly Ridge Happenings

A man may go to Heaven without health, without wealth, without fame, without a great name, without learning, without earning, without culture, without beauty, without friends and without ten thousand other things. But he can NEVER go to Heaven without Christ.

Dan and Carol Little from West Monroe came over on Tuesday for a most welcome visit. They were just in awe about how many geese we had in Holly Ridge. Carol said she had never seen anything like it!

Friday visitors were David and Debbie Massey from Bastrop. David and I did some “remembering when” years back. Well as we say “back in the good ole days” but who really wants to go back? Only for the love and concern everyone had then!

Kelsie Cheek has just returned to Lafayette after two weeks out near Los Angeles where the restaurant she works at, Grubbs Burger Bar, sent her and a team to open yet another family eating place. In May she will go to Atlanta to open another and in June, back to Stanta Barbara, Calif., to start another one up. She does enjoy this.

Got a sweet call from a friend from way back when we lived on the Futch Road, Carolyn Neatherly Taylor. We had the best visit by phone.

Don’t give up. I will soon have Girl Scout Cookies to sell. Yummy!

Happy birthday this week to: Nelda Hagood, Shannon Mercer on March 1st, My little great neice Emma Lynn Johnson, great niece Aaubre Kate Thompson on March 3rd, Tina Silk, Phyliss Moore on March 4th, Deborah Ogles on March 5th, Joe Meeks, Jane Tarver, June Payne and Madison Patrick on March 6th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Gail and Gary D. Cheek on March 2nd, Rita and Bobby McCowin, Shelby and Richard Brook on March 3. We wish each of these many more happy years together.

Don’t forget your cemetery donations are greatly appreciated and needful, Thanks to you who give!

Have a great week. Stay dry, Ha!

Remember: When life is not a bed of roses, remember who wore the thorns.