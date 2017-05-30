Holly Ridge Happenings

By Shirley Thompson

Church

Is where we take each other, for better for worse, for richer, for poorer in sickness and in health. To love, comfort and humor each other to the end of our days. Because that’s how God takes us.

“Unless there is within as that which is about us, We shall soon yield to that which is about us.”

Ralph and Janet Cheek motored out to Marhum, Texas last week to attend the graduation of their granddaughter Robin Cheek. They stayed a few days with Janet trying on fulfulling the wishes of the granddaughter who wanted red beans and rice. Gumbo as well. I can’t remember but I know she enjoyed doing it for her.

Tyler and Ashley Cheek, Carter and Aiden, Barbara McCormick, Niki Martinz, Kennedy and Leigh Grace spent several days on Orange Beach last Week. Had a fun time but I’m sure they were glad to be home!

David Thomas from Mer Rouge and a friend come by on Sunday. Visited with John but I was out of pocket, of course. Vanessa and I had gone to Shreveport on Sunday afternoon. I visited with David and Kay Shanks in Bossier City while she went on over to see Terrah T. Johnson. Was the weather ever tough over that way but we were behind it coming home. I had the most enjoyable visit with the Shanks, They just can’t seem to do enough for you.

The Dixons also came by to see me on Sunday afternoon. Well I don’t make a habit of getting away. Maybe they will be back.

Happy Birthday this week to May Little Nephew Justin Thompson, Opel Jones, Bud McNeese on June 1st, Todd Hough on June 3rd, Ashley Absher, Rita Mann, Megan and Morgan Hogg on June 5th, Bobby McCowin, Joe Livley, Larry Lockenby on June 6th, Dollie Dew, Grant Vaughn, John Dyess on June 7thy. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Lottie and Blanchard Monroe (60 years) on June 7th, Deborah and George Ogles, Linda and Billy Nix on June 6th. I wish this many more happy years together!

Have a blessed week. Please call and share.

Remember: If God is all you have, you have all you need.

P.S. Don’t forget your cemetery donations.