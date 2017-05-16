Holly Ridge Happenings

By Shirley Thompson

Other’s Sins

During a revival, a young man said frankly that he did not wish to be a Christian.

When asked for his reason, he replied, “Several years ago I was in a man’s kitchen. He, finding me there, swore at me and kicked me out. He was a professing Christian, and from that time, I decided never to have anything to do with religion and I never have to this day.”

The young man was asked to write down his reason in full and sign it.

Then it was handed back to him with the words, “Take this, and when you are asked for your excuse on the Day of judgement, hand this up.”

The young man saw his folly and came to Christ that night.

Are you letting the sins of others keep you from giving your heart to Jesus? Don’t be so foolish; for it will not stand the test of the Judgement Day.

Becky Rawls called to wish me a Happy Mother’s Day and told me that she had greatly enjoyed Jeanette Barrier, Glenda Rawls and Nita Broki visit with her at the Rayville Guest Rehab in Rayville. She does enjoy her Facebook and visitors.

My little granddaughter in law Ashley Cheek has been accepted in the U.L.M. Nurse Practitioners Class. Only 15 were accepted and I’m proud of her. She may have to take care of me one day. Ha!

I hear the Grantham and Adcock familes had a family reunion recently. Everyone there enjoyed food galore, fun, fellowship and love. I’m sure there was plenty to go around!

Recently enjoyed a cruise on the Carnival Dream to Grand Camen, Cozemel, and Jamaica was Rachel Beard, Chris Beard, J.C. Godard and Peyton Englerth. Seven day cruise was great relaxing for them.

Here for a visit this week was Hilda Clack and her neighbor, Jean from Tallulah.

Buttons Cooper came by on Thursday, stopped in for a visit and, yes, he got his favorite ice cream from the “ice parlor.” I had not seen him for quite a while.

Bill and Ester Fay Little from Monroe were here on Sunday afternoon. They had been up to the cemetery.

Birthday wishes this week to: Sandra Hogg, Shane Burgees on May 19th, Zackery Swain on May 20th, Megan Stokes French, Kylie Moore on May 21st, Sue Norman, Nita Brock, Lance Stokes, Haley Clack, Amber Goodman, Rev. Roberts, Rhonda Philly on May 22nd, Mrs. Marie Jones Sorey on May 23rd. I wish these many more happy birthdays!

Anniversary wishes go out to: Glenda and Joel Rawls on May 22nd. May these share many more happy years together!

Have a great week! Please call (318) 728-2604 and share your happenings!

Remember: “Sins payday will be Someday”

Don’t forget your cemetery donations. Thanks!