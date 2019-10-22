Holly Ridge Happenings

Jesus Steps In

When before God I humbly stand, There’ll be no one there to hold my hand, No one telling me what to say, Just me and God face to face.

My Book before God will be opened wide, nothing I can change or try to hide, every account has been accurately written:

There the works I’ve done will speak for me. Did God’s commandments, I faithfully keep? Now Jesus steps in as my witness, before my Father, He will confess, I am His; and truly blessed. For I have a right to the tree of life; step through the gates, and into the city,

To live with God throughout eternity.

Got a call from a cousin on Wednesday that I have not heard from in a while, Faye Jean Crawford Shelton out in Mahahans, Texas, where she grew up on the Fortenberry Road before her dad moved the family to Snyder, Texas where he worked in the oil fields. She says they want to come before the weather gets so cold, Well they better be on their way, Ha. It was good to talk to them.

Dan and Carol Little come by after the burial of his brother’s wife Barbara Little in Stevens Cemetery. Of course it is always good to see them!

Kelsie Cheek came by on Thursday on her way from Lafayette to Shreveport for a business meeting. Didn’t get to stay but one hour but better than none at all.

You may be struggling, but keep declaring, I am Blessed, I am Favored, I am Loved.

Terry and Denise Thompson are great grands again. Little Indie Rose Kalare arrived in Shreveport on October 9th, 2019, tipped the scales at 6 pounds, 10 ounces. She was welcomed home by her big sister, Isabella and her mom and dad, Gracie and Max. She is a beautiful baby.

Oh! The beautiful red spider lilies that are blooming everywhere just one of the miracles of God. How they just burst through soil with such tender stems.

Our sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Mr. Albert Wynn who left this earth last week for his heavenly home. May God bless each one during this time of sorrow. Only God can be there for you with his love!

Happy Birthday this week to: Ellen V. Davis, Kathy Self, Kenny Higdon, Sandy Stanley, Amanda Free, Alexa Clack on October 24th, Hal Senn and Dani Lee on October 25th, Stanley Fortenberry on October 26th, Shelby Brock, Garrett Mosley, Jordan Stanley on October 27th, Sarah Kate Biritz on October 28th, Glenda Rawls, Deloris Caston and Lyssa Wright on October 30th. May these celebrate many more happy ones.

Anniversary wishes to Scotty and Bambi Cheek on October 28th. I wish for them many more happy years together!

Have a great week and please call and share!

Remember: The razor blade is sharp but can’t cut a tree: the axe is strong but can’t cut hair. Everyone is important according to their own unique purpose. Never look down on anyone.