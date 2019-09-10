Holly Ridge Happenings

Living Garbage Free

Recently, I hopped in a taxi and we took off for the Airport. We were driving in the right lane when suddenly a black car pulled right in front of us. My taxi driver slammed on his brakes, skidded, and missed the other car by just inches! The driver of the other car whipped his head around and started yelling at us. My taxi driver just smiled and waved at the guy. And I mean, he was really friendly.

So I asked, “Why did you just do that? This guy almost ruined your car and sent us to the hospital!”

This is what my taxi driver taught me what I now call “The Law of the Garbage Truck.” He explained that many people are like garbage trucks. They run around full of garbage, full of frustration, full of anger and full of disappointment. As their garbage piles up, they need a place to dump it and sometimes they’ll dump it on you.

He said “Don’t take it personally. Just smile, wave, wish them well and move on! Don’t take their garbage and spread it to other people at work, at home or on the streets.”

The bottom line is that stress free people do not let garbage trucks take over their day. Life’s too short to wake up in the morning with regrets, so love on the people who treat you right. Pray for the ones who don’t. Life is 10 percent what you make it and 90 percent how you take it. Have a garbage free day!!!

Labor Day weekend for Jeanne, Greg, Ahndi, Copper and Cotten Thompson wer at Lake Bruin along with Wayne and Wanda Waller, Sandra and Carter Higgens, Carolyn and Bobby Post, Trey, Merideth Dixon and children, Lisa and Max Dixon and several more. Lots of boat riding, fishing and eating, Ha!

Here on Wednesday for a brief visit were Deborah Ogles and Patricia Sullivan from Monroe and West Monroe.

It was girls night out at Walk On’s last Tursday for me, Louise and Tanja. Guess who was there. None other than Doyle and Gloria Hough and Carly and Cissie Hough. I almost didn’t eat. I thought if they can’t answer my phone calls, well, I’m joking we had a good visit and a great meal. I’ll forgive them this time!

Saturday, Vanessa, Cooper, Carter, Aiden and I met Kelsie in West Monroe at Texas Roadhouse where Kelsie wanted to take Aiden for his birthday. We enjoyed our meal and the visit was great but short, worth it. The boys were excited and glad to see Kelsie before she had to return to her home and work. Sunday afternoon Aiden had his birthday party at Mama and Paw’s house under the shade trees and the kids had a blow up slipping slide that they truly enjoyed. It was a little hot but his Fort Nite Party was enjoyed.

Our heartfelt sympathy and love goes out to Betty Whitstine and her family in the “homegoing” of their loved one, Mr. Leo Whitstine. He lived a long and happy life and was a friend to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. May God be with them in the days ahead.

Got a call from Mrs. Mary Russell (ole granny) on Monday telling me how much he Council on Aging enjoyed the Popeyes lunch, chicken, fries, slaw, cream potatoes, biscuits, tea, etc. This wonderful meal was provided by our Sheriff, Gary Gilley, and his wife, mother, daughters, Aunt and some more volunteers. They did appreciate this! Yes, I like Popeyes too. Ha!

Our community was sadden to hear of the sudden death of Matt Pyles who lives and works in Arizona. Our love and sympathy go out to his family and friends. May God bless each one at this time of sorrow.

Happy Birthday this week to: Kim Gilley, Patrica Sullivan on Septemeber 12th, Emily Lyle on September 13th, Betty Kenly Blackwell, Adam Holley, Jamie Williams, Sandra Chricol, Caleb Richardson, Spence Lowery, Steve Lofton on September 14th, Mary Nielson and Matthew Mosley on September 15th,Mike Sanders on September 16th, James Werner Hamm, Chris Patrick on September 17th, Gne Seniff, Debbie Futch Watson, Sherman Williams on September 18th. May these celebrate many more Happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Bro. Troy and Joan Dennard on September 12th, Leslie and Darlene Siscoe on September 16th, Trent and Cassie Livingston and Menko and Sarah Thompson on September 17th. I wish for these many more happy years together!

Have a great week!

Remember: “Too many Christians are no longer fishers of men, but just keepers of the aquarium.”