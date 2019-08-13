Holly Ridge Happenings

Rules for Today

Do nothing that you would not like to be doing when Jesus comes.

Go to no place you would not like to be found when Jesus comes.

Say nothing that you would not like to be saying when Jesus Comes.

A 24 year old boy seeing out the window from a train shouted: “Dad, Look, the trees are going behind.” Suddenly he again exclaimed; “Dad, look, the clouds are running with us.”

A young couple sitting nearby looked at the boy’s childish behavior with pity and said to the father, “Why don’t up take your son to a good doctor?

The father explained, “I did and we are just coming from the hospital. My son was blind from birth, he just got his eyes today.”

Don’t judge anyone in life. Every single person on earth has a story!

We often hear, “Life is short, better enjoy it.” How about, Eternity is long, better prepare for it.

Bobbie Stokes is home and recuperating from her complete knee replacement. Says she is doing fine and we do hope so!

Well, it was that time of the year seems like it was a short summer now that school bells are ringing, buses are running, teachers and children are back in the classroom and other needed workers are in their places.

Let us pray for a great and safe school years!

Kelsie came by after being in Houston for two weeks opening yet another new Grubs Burger bar and Grill. Only here for a few hours before going home to Lafayette. Yes, short visit is better than none at all. So true!

Don’t forget to call Louise for your Wreath Across America for December!

Our heartfelt sympathy and love goes out to the family and friends of Timmie Ray Thames who took his heavenly flight last week. May God’s love sustain during this time as only He can. Timmie Ray will surely be missed. God bless them all!

Happy Birthday this week to Sandi P. Blaylock, Elizabeth Sharbono, Bernnie Wynn, on August 15th, David Bryant on August 16th, Bryant Higdon on August 17th, Nancy Zeller, Fredie Tannehill on August 18th, Lindsey Dixon, Glenda Fay Mosson August 19th, Trae Greer, Tori Canten and Ernestine Lofton on August 20th, Matt Pyles, Dan Rainwater, Kiley Clack and my great grand, Hayes Chappell on August 22nd, My son John celebrated his on August 12th. May these all celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to Donie and Floyd Swain on August 16th (39) years Bobbie and Jimmy Smith, Cindy and Hal Senn on August 17, Donnie and Duke Jones (38) years on August 21st. May these celebrate many more happy years together!

Have a great week and please call and share.

Remember: No matter what you’re going through today, know that God is gonna see you through it.

You are not outside of God’s power nor are the situations you face. Walk in His strength and be at peace within your heart!

Be blessed and be encouraged.