Holly Ridge Happenings

Humor

A little boy was waiting for his mother to come out of the store. As he waited, he was approached by a man who asked, “Son, can you tell me where the Post Office is?”

The little boy replied, “Sure, just go straight down this street and at the end turn to your right.”

The man thanked the boy kindly and said, “I’m the new minister in town. I’d like for you to come to church on Sunday. I’ll show you how to get to Heaven.

The little boy replied with a chuckle. “Aww, come on. You don’t even know the way to the Post Office.

Steve and Janice Lofton enjoyed having their son Josh and his wife Jamie here from near Little Rock for the weekend. The way their jobs are they can seldom make it down. It was good to see them at church also because it had been a few years since I last saw Josh.

Coming by on their way back to California was Ken and Betty Douglas Crawford. They had driven to Florida from California (two months) just sight seeing and visiting. I was so glad they decided to stop by to see me and she ask about so many people. Always a blessings to see friends from way back when.

My Tallulah friends, Ronnie and Sam McClain, stopped by on Saturday on their pretty yellow three wheel motorcycle pulling the cutest little car (a storage trailer). They were going to Sam’s wholesale and I suppose the little car would hold their whatever they bought, Ha!

“Ole Granny,” Mrs. Mary Russell called with news. Thanks. She was so excited and happy, her grandson Clayton Russell from Portland, Oregon was here visiting. He is in the U.S. Air Force, thanks again. He celebrated his 26th birthday while here in West Monroe with a party at his grandmothers, Mrs. Jean Ruggs home. “Ole Grann” had something to be proud of!

Caressa Walker and her daughter Jan from Monroe had been riding looking at their crops and stopped by for ice cream. I told them that I did get to see a real bear in their cotton field on the Futch Road on Sunday. That was my first to see in a field around here!

Our heartfelt Sympathy, love and prayers to out to the Cochran family at the passing of their love one, Walter. He was quite a guy and will surley be missed in the Rayville, Richland Parish area. God bless each one touched by his homegoing.

“Look back and thank God. Look forward and trust God. He closes doors no one can open and he opens doors no one can close.”

Happy Birthday this week to: Donnie Lowery, Ben Silk, Dana T. Kennedy on August 1st, Jane McCartney, Patricia Silk, Jaquline Grace House on August 2nd, Deline Rawls, Joshua Colson, Michelle Chisom on August 4th, Randy Swain, Blake McCowin, Madison Silk, Alexis Cheek on August 5th, Mark Thomas on August 6th, James Hough, Tonie Thompson, Raileigh Hunter, Matt Steele, Katelyn Mann on August 7th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: My Ben and Emily Thompson (11) years on August 3rd, Roger and Dollie Dew (49) years on August 5th, Dennis and Vickie Farrar on August 6th, Donald and Sherry Letlow on August 7th. May these share many more happy years together.

Have a great week and Remember: In all they ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct they paths.