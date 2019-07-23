Holly Ridge Happenings

Until I Learned

Until I learned to trust, I never learned to pray.

I never learned to fully trust till sorrows came my way.

Until I felt my weakness, His strength I never knew

Nor dreamed till I was stricken that He would see me through.

Who deepest drinks of sorrow, drinks deepest, too, of grace.

He sends the storm of He Himself can be our hiding place.

His heart that seeks our highest good knows well when things annoy.

We would not long for Heaven if earth held only joy.

Coming over this Wednesday was Mark Barton of West Monroe. He is retired but he doesn’t show up very often.

Congratulations to one of Holly Ridge’s own. Emily Hardy Ogden who was named teacher of the year. Great job Emily, proud of you.

Jerry and Pat Goynes from over on the Bonne Idee were this way on Saturday. We always enjoy their visit. He is a “Hoot” Ha! Seems to always be happy!

Oh! What a party! Mrs. Paulines birthday party/lunch was a big success. I’m sure there was a hundred plus guest who was there with best wishes. She is such a special lady and you cold tell by all of her family and friends.

Our heartfelt sympathy, love and prayers go out to the family and friends of Carey Smith who passed away. He’s services were graveside at the Veterans cemetery in Rayville.

Aunt Lannie and I were in Monroe on Sunday night to hear Bro. David McGuffie preach at his church, The Lighthouse. Enjoyed seeing, listening and talking to him.

P.S. I got a call from Mrs. Watson just before leaving with my news, she wishes to thank everyone for the cards, gift, your presence and love who come to make help her day be a very happy one. She said she would like to call each one. But that is surly not possible. You are so welcome lady!!

Happy Birthday this week to: Pam Moore, Toby Brock, and Monica Hogg on July 25th, Bonnie Parker, Doris Reiger on July 26th, Allison Vaughn, Wade Morgan, Sadie Elkins, and Nathan Whitstine on July 27th, My grandson, Ben Thompson, Jason Brock, Melanie Rawls, Charlie Dove, Jan Walker on July 29th, Niki Smith, Randy Peirce, Katie Mosley, Patsy Self, Shane Pyles, Judy W. Purcell on July 30th, Pauline Stewart and Leslie Richardson on July 31st. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Kim and Cliff Mills on July 27th. I wish for them many more happy years together!

Have a good week!

Today’s weather forecast

Heavy showers of blessings, strong winds of happiness to blow your worries away, followed by warm hugs and kisses to put a smile on your face. Have a wonderful day!