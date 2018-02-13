Holly Ridge Happenings

You are holding a cup of coffee when someone comes along and bumps into you, making you spill your coffee everywhere. Why did you spill the coffee? You spilled the coffee because there was coffee in your cup. Had there been tea in the cup, you would have spilled tea. The point is whatever is inside the cup, is what will spill out. Therefore, when life come along and shakes you (which will happen), whatever is inside you will come out. It’s easy to take it, until you get rattled. So, we have to ask ourselves, what’s in my cup? When life gets tough, what spills out? Joy, gratefulness, peace and humility? Or does anger, bitterness, harsh words, and reactions come out? You choose! Today lets work towards filling our cups with gratitude, forgiveness, joy, words of affirmation, kindness, gentleness and love for others.

My little great-grandson, Colton Thompson, celebrated his first birthday with lunch here at Granny’s. Birthday cookie, cupcakes and the trimming was enjoyed by grandma’s, grandpa’s aunts, uncles, cousins and brother and sister. It seems unreal that he is already one!

Louise Carter is getting around slowly these days since she hurt her knee last week. Its better but we are hoping it will soon be good as new. You can’t slow that lady down too much.

Steve and Janice enjoyed last week and when Jenne and Josh Bolston, Steen and Maxwell from Texarkana were here but they took their other little boy, Etan, back home with them and it did make Janice and Steve lonesome since he had been with them for a while.

I enjoyed a short but enjoyable visit on Monday when Linda Rice and Regena Varvautis from Alabama stopped in. As cold as it was, they had been over to the cemetery and Linda had to have some walnut ice cream. Regena refused because she said it was too cold.

Happy Birthday this week to: Megan Freeland Cindy Sean, Collin Roberts on February 15th, Linda Mayhall on February 16th, My great grandson Carter Cheek, Larry Dew and Janna Clack on February 17th, Daisy Neatherey on February 18th, Patricia Cheek on February 19th, My niece Becky Rawls, Caroline Cater, Margie Thomas, Ava Williams on February 20th, Sonya Nettles, Chase Caston on February 21st. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Brenda and Wayne McManus, Lisa and Keith Caston on February 18th. We wish them many more happy years together!

Have a great week and please call and share.

Remember: Nobody is too for gone that they are unable to receive God’s grace. NOBODY! God’s grace is BIGGER than all sin.