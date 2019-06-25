Holly Ridge Happenings

The eagle does not fight the snake on the ground.

It picks it up into the sky and changes the battle ground, and then it releases the snake into the sky.The snake has no stamina, no power and no balance in the air. It is useless, weak and vulnerable unlike on the ground where it it powerful wise and deadly.

Take your fight into the spiritual realm by praying and when you are in the spiritual realm God takes over your battles.

Don’t fight the enemy in his comfort zone, change the battlegrounds like the eagle and let God take charge through your earnest prayer. You will be assured of clean victory.

Pray without ceasing.

Another good week at Thompson’s Store. Shane and Stephanie Hough, Alex (13), Sidney (12) and Julianne (4) are traveling from Paraguay to Hondurus and visit with “Papa” James and Nanna Judy, “Nana D” Donna Hough, Aunts and Uncles, cousins, Tammy and Reed Parker, Lauren and Caleb Marsher, Michaelo, Tyler, Clay and Brandy Corley, Frany Beth, Eli and Addison.

Shane works at the Embassy, Stephanie is a lawyer. They are traveling to Arkansas, Dallas Texas, West Virgina, Washington D.C. then to Honduras to be stationed for three years. Stephanie and the girls will be in Sweden for Stephanie’s brothers wedding while Shane is in training and Alex will remain in Louisiana for the entire time. Family will leave for their new home on August 3rd. They had to have some ice cream on Monday. I love you too Judy!

Here last Tuesday was Edwina P. Dillard Greer, Annie Ruth Frith and friend Elaine Benish from Little Rock. Had a very good visit.

Coming by on Friday was Sadie Murphy Quimby from Houston, Texas. It had been years we last seen each other

The Thompsons, Greg, Jeanne, Ben, Emily, Ahndi, Cooper, and Colten, traveled down to Lake Bruin to Aunt Wanda and Wayne Wallers camp for fishing and boating. Not to much luck fishing, Ha!

Josh and Courtney Toney, Brooklyn and Chanting were riding the country side Sunday afternoon. Stopping by in Mer Rouge for ice cream at the Country Cream place. Well, they got their cream and a little later, Chanting said, “this is not as good as that at the Thompson Store. Thank you Chanting, a girl after my own heart!! Monday being National Praline Day my great grandsons, Cooper and Carter did make some tasty ones. Always a first time but they were very tasty. We did share with friends.

Happy Birthday this week to Tommy Jones, Spencer and Mac Elkins on June 27th, Mrs. Martiel Hardy on June 28th, Iris Mayberry on June 29th, Brooke Vaughn, Bobby hales, Justin Dove, Mamie Miller, Chuch Miller on June 30th, Drew Clack, Kelsy Moore, Madeline and Katheryn Lucas on July 1st, Mitchell Stokes and Cindy Martienz on July 3rd. May these clelebrate many more happy ones.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Connie and Robert O’Neal (32) years on June 27th, Barbara and Richard Blaylock (33) years on July 1st. I wish for these many more happy years together!

Have a great week! Don’t forgot your cemetery donations, Thanks

Remember: The devil wants to get into your mind and fill it with lies. Fill your mind with God’s Word so you are read for battle.