Holly Ridge Happenings

What ever use man makes of the bible, the standards of truth, the standard itself remains fixed, tried, and unimpaired.

When I read a great author, such as Lord Bacon, I find that time has discovered many errors, and rendered obsolete many positions, to be found in that most comprehensive of human minds. But, I see that time can take nothing from the Bible.

I find it a living monitor. Like the sun, it is the same in its light and influence to man this day, which it was ages ago. It can meet every current inquiry. It can console under every present loss; and it can become. in God’s hand, a daily exciting cause of growth and comfort.

Stopping in Tuesday morning for a cup of coffee with me was “Bottons” Cooper. Several come in while he was here and enjoyed visiting with him. I thought he had forgotten the way here, Ha!

Called Mrs. Evelyn’s house on her 92nd birthday. She now lives in Maine where her son Billy has his doctor’s residence. She wishes to say hello to all her frieind around here!

We welcome little Eliana Marie Bolster to God’s world. Josh and Jenna Bolster are her very proud parents. She was welcomed home by her big brothers, Stephen, Ethan and Maxwell. Steve and Janice Lofton are her proud grandparents, Dan and Doris Martinze are the great grands. Josh and Jenna brought Eliana to Bethel on Sunday where they had her dedication. Very impressive.

Our love and sympathy to Coach Carpenter (of Farmerville, (formerly Holly Ridge coach) who lost the love of his life, his wife, Mrs. Hilda Carpenter who was 92 last week. May God bless coach and their two girls.

Happy Birthday this week to: Emily Lynn Thompson on June 21st, Amy Ingram and Alaya Pyles on June 22nd, Sarah Thompson, Chris Tibbs on June 24th, Carly Cade and Joshua Absher and Lea Corbett on June 26th. May these celebrate many more!

Anniversary wishes to: June and Buddy McCartney on June 20th, I wish them many more happy years together!

Have a great week! Please call and share! The grass is growing and cemeteries need mowing. Don’t forget your donation to your cemetery. Thanks to those who have given. God Bless you.

Remember: “Most often, today’s ‘morality’ is yesteryears Immorality! Morality’s measuring tool has been altered.”