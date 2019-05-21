Holly Ridge Happenings

Before you complain, remember the days you prayed for what you have now!

The Pyles boys come by the store after the funeral services of their mom. They included Marvin Pyles and family from Carolina, Johnny Pyles and family from Texas, Mattew Pyles and his wife also. Matt also went down for a good visit with Aunt Lannie (who he dearly loves) after he left the store.

Bro. Tim Fulmer, former paster at Dunn Church of God stopped in for a brief visit. He now lives in Georgia.

Melvin and Sandi Crawford were here on Friday during “coffee time” We enjoyed sweet potato pie and coffee! I told them they could come more often. Both are retired, so whey not?

My cousin Gayle Sistrunk from West Monroe slipped in on Thursday. He thought I would not recognize him. Well, I did say the wrong name, but I corrected it. Ha!

God is not looking at your past thinking of all the things he could have done in your life, if only you had done the things you should have done with your life.

He is not the God of could have, should have or would have -- the past. He is the God who says I will, present and future!

He is the One who makes a way where there is no way. He is the One who takes us by the hand and lead us out of adversity and back onto.

Well, when I got home from church Sunday, the Crain Sisters were here with John. I was so glad to see them.

They live now in California for years but grew up across the road from the Rays. They never fail to come by. They road the train and rented a car. See them next year I hope, Lord willing.

My little friend Many Parker graduated from Franklin Parish High School on May 17th. Come July she will be off to La. Tech where she received a scholarship in band so she will be busy practicing. Mandy is the daughter of Jonny and Bonnie Parker and the granddaughter of John and Bobbie Stell. We are very proud of this “little lady.”

Happy Birthday this week to: Mrs. Maire Sorey (93) years on May 23rd, Gary Freeland on May 25th, Emily Hardy Ogden, on May 26th, Hilda Clack on May 27th, Roger Dew, Will Senn on May 28th, George Dew on May 29th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mrs. Betty Pyles Stewart in this time of sorrow. May God bless each one as only He can do.

Have a great week! Please call and share.

A man asked God, “Will you take me back to where we were before I failed”? God said “No. I want to take you to a place you’ve never been before!”