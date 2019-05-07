Holly Ridge Happenings

A Mother Just Like You

I wonder what the world would be like if all children had a Mother like you. One who gave so much of herself putting her childs needs before her own. What a nice thought, a world full of happiness wished upon them just like you have given me.

When I was young everything seemed so perfect. You’d kiss my scraped up knees making things better once again. And when you’d hold me close I’d smile because your arms felt so safe. You use to tell me God blessed you so many years ago when he placed me in your arms.

Well when I was young I believed that I’d look up to Heaven thanking Him for creating you and for showing me a love so true. There’s a bond we share like no other and when I look back on years past, I could understand why you have become my best friend because not a day has gone by that you weren’t there to support me making me see I could do anything. I could reach for the stars making all my dreams come true, and if by chance I failed you’d be there to help me start over.

I’ve told you this so many times yet I could never tell you enough with all my heart I love you. Your’e a woman of incredible strength and with each new day you amaze me.

If I had but one wish, it would have to be, for all the children to have a MOTHER JUST LIKE YOU!

Here on Monday was Juri Thompson and little daughter Aubre Kate from Monroe. I did enjoy going to the Saints Alive Monday night down at the Baptist Encampment for their fish fry and all the trimmings. The music after the meal was great with the 4 By Grace singing and Mrs. Jamie Harrell on the keyboard. She amazes me!

Hilda Clack from Tallulah and Lawrence Smith from West Monroe came over on Tuesday for a good visit. Enjoyed them very much, then they went on up to McKnight Cemetery.

Louise enjoyed her birthday on Friday with a trip to Vicksburg for lunch with Randy and Cindy and “Rhino” Martinez.

We at Bethal enjoyed our guest speaker for the Gideons Sunday, Myrt Hales and Angela. Always proud of the ministry of the Gideons.

After Myrt and Bro. Milton brought our message. Was good to be in the Lord’s House with family and friends.

Angie Hewitt is home and recuperating nicely after her surgery last week. Well, the old saying is you can’t keep a good girl down. Ha!

When people throw dirt, remember you’re a seed. God is about to use what the enemy meant for evil to make you grow.

Friday, May 3rd, my granddaughter in-law Ashley Cheek was inducted into the Lambda Mu Chapter Sigma Theta Tau International at U.L.M. kitty De Gree Hall Auditorium. Those of the family attending was; Tyler Carter and Ainden Cheek, Vanessa Thompson, Ray and Barbara McCormick, Cathy Clack from Tallaluh, Nicki Kennedy and Lea Grace and me. It was very nice! She will soon be a nurse practitioner and were very proud.

Happy Birthday this week to Debbie Stokes, Shannon Maxwell, Nancy Hartman on May 10th, Shirley Stokes, Sherry Hough on May 11th, Sarah Patrick, Rusty Chislom, Heather Pyles on May 13th, Joshua Graham, Anna Aswell on May 14th, Ben O’neal, Justin Dear on May 15th. May these celebrate many more happy ones. Anniversary wishes to: Noel and Tammy Johnson (41) year on May 13th, Glynn and Sandi Stanley (37) years on may 15th. I wish for these many more happy years together!

Our heartfelt sympathy, love and prayers go out to Mrs. Lovern Meeks, Dickie, Kenny and Joelynn and their families in the homegoing of their love one, Coach Joe Meeks who took his heavenly flight from this life at home on the river hell and banks of the Beouf River. Loved by so many and touched so many lives. He will be greatly missed but God will fill the void in each life. God bless you all!

Have a great week!

Remember: Happy Mothers Day to all Mothers! If you have one here love her while you can. When God takes them home you will surely miss her!