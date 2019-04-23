Holly Ridge Happenings

When Jesus Cried Out “It is Finished”

Righteousness was perfected,

Divine justice was satisfied,

Blood was shed,

Sins were forgiven,

Reconciliation was achieved,

Death was conquered and

Salvation was secured.

Without love, we feel nothing.

Without dreams, we accomplish nothing.

Without God we are noting.

The key to loving God is to see Jesus, to hold him before the mind with as much fullness and clarity a possible. It is to adore Him.

Visitors this week on Tuesday were Caresse Walker and daughter, Jan from Monroe. Greg, Jeanne, Ben, Emily, Ahndi, Cooper and Cotten have been down to Gulfshores for a few days enjoying the beach but mainly they were doing some needed jobs on the condo for a friend. I sure have missed them, especialy on Easter.

Raymond and Sarah McLemore stopped in after their brother, Freddie’s funeral service. They were the same “kids,” ha!, just like me, older, yes!

Tanja and I were in Monroe to order my oven part and went by for a visit with Doug and Nellie on Wednesday. Nellie is still mending from her broken hip but not very well. Hope she will soon be much improved.

At the appliance part place, my cousin’s daughter, Tanja Simpson recognized me and I haven’t seen her in 12 years. We had a good visit and hope to visit again.

Don’t give up, don’t give in, don’t lose heart, don’t lose hope. Because Jesus can change everything in an instant.

Happy Birthday this week to Laura Lewis on April 25th, Scott Self, Allen Ray Best on April 26th, Kasie McPherson, Colby Sanders, Jace Clack on April 27th,, Amy Barton and Sandra Cheek Guest on April 2th, Jordan Hollley and Miranda Holley on April 29th, Carol Nielson Thompson, Ahingale McManus, Olivia Kate Graham on April 30th, Mia Weems, Mrs Hazel Toney on May 1st, May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to. Jason ad Laurie Nix on April 25th, Dennis and Cindy Odom, Paul and Judy Slayer on April 26th, Bennie and Fannie Wynn (62) years on April 27th, Wayne and Annette Vondenstin on April 30th. May these share many more happy years together.

Have a great week! Please call and share and don’t forget your cemetery donations!

Remember: You know you have gone blind when you can “see nothing wrong” with something that God has called sin.