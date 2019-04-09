Holly Ridge Happenings

When Jesus Cried Out

“It is finished”

Righteousness was perfected, divine justice was satisfied, blood was shed, redemption was paid, sins were forgiven, reconciliation was achieved, death was conquered and salvation was secured.

My visitors last week were the Hall sisters, Elsie Hart from Start, and Patsy Mann from Downsville. They were doing their spring flowers for the cemetery for their loved ones. They are so faithful! I saw Beverly Lyle on Friday at the Beauty Doctors. I had not seen her in quite a while, still the same, no big change, unlike me, Ha!

Mrs. Mary Russell (ole granny) called me from Start to tell me how much hail they got last Thursday. It was bad because I saw a video. Quite a bit, looked like snow on the ground. Thanks ole granny!

Sunday visitors were Matt and Janet Philly and their daughter and son-in-law Hannah and Ethan Bossier from South Louisiana. I had not seen Hannah since she got married. Of course it was ice cream cone time. I did enjoy them.

Friday was Mrs. Myrtis Mann’s 98th birthday. Richard and Patsy Mann carried her to Vivian to the Sam’s Southern Eatery Restaurant where the others, Glyn and Kim Mannn and Hilda Pylant, were there with grand and great grandchildren for the surprise. There 2ere 25 who helped the sweet lady have a happy birthday.

Our heartfelt sympathy with love goes out to Rita Mann and family in the loss of her husband, Carlos Mann Sr., God’s love will sustain them in their time of sorrow.

Without love, we feel nothing. Without dreams, we accomplish nothing. Without God, we are nothing.

Happy Birthday this week to Kay Bryant, Kelli Thames, Steaven Blake Cobb, Joney Adams on April 11th, Neal Rawls on April 12th, Aunt Lannie Thompson (87) years Ashley Pyles, Daniel Rawls, Caleb Scott Hamm, Chad Rawls on April 13th, Brian Ross Pruitt on April 14th, Joshua Toney, Kim Tannehill, Allie Faith Hale on April 15th, Tiffany Greer, April Aymond, Taylor V. Jordan, my great grandson Maddox Rawls and Mrs. Ruth Odom (93) years on April 16th, Wes Stell, Heath Rawls, Nic Jones, Debbie Gewin, Kenneth Sanders on April 17th, May each of these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to Dana and Matt Kennedy (21) years on April 17th, I wish for them many more happy years together.

Have a great week. Call and share.

Remember: The key to loving God is to see Jesus, to hold him before the mind with as much fullness and clarity as possible. It is to adore Him.