Holly Ridge Happenings

There’s an oak tree in the acorn. Never belittle what God has given you. Never believe the lies of the enemy when he says it’s too small. One day in the future, you’ll look back and see just how far God has taken you, and just how much you’ve grown. Trust the One who makes oak trees out of acorns.

Another great week! Hilda Clack from Tallulah and Lawerence Smith from West Monroe come over for a much needed visit. Enjoyed them.

Here for a few days with Ralph Powell were his boys, David from Las Vegas, and Bennie from Dallas. I know he enjoyed their visit.

Thursday afternoon, Vanessa, Carter, Aiden, and I traveled over to Shreveport for a visit with Kelsie who was at the Grubs Burger Bar and Grill for last days of her training to be manager of Grubs at Lafayette. Was a great visit and we did enjoy our good food and service. We left there and drove to Bossier City to visit with David and Kay Shanks.

We did surprise them and enjoyed their beautiful yard. Then on down Benton Road to visit Tony and Ava Broadway for another surprise and good visit. Vanessa had worked with Ava at the bank years ago. Then we had to depart from there for the return back to Holly Ridge.

Ha, there’s no place like home, Right?

Last Wednesday I had a store full visiting. Helga and Lawrence, Dan Rainwater, Ralph and David Powell, Jerry and Debbie Carter’s two daughters (they enjoyed talking to Dan because he was married in the Carter family) my John, Tanja and I. It sounded like bees buzzing but we enjoyed it. I might have missed someone!

Dan and Carol Little were here from West Monroe on Monday and I had no strawberry ice cream for Dan. Ha!

Ten little fingers, ten little toes On Christmas He came, On Easter He rose.

Happy Birthday this week to: Mrs. Myrtis Mann (late 90’s) Bonnie Graham Sapp on April 5th, Ben Clack, Logan Stewart, Mary Plackistis on April 6th, Linda Calloway on April 8th, Beau and Dylan Brock (7 yr. twins) on April 9th, Margie Chislom and Analeigh Grace Simmons on April 10th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Our heartfelt sympathy and love goes out to the families of Shirley Mason and Milton Linder at their time of sorrow.

May God’s love sustain as we know He will during the days ahead!

Have a great week, Please call and share.

Remember: Stop trying to calm the storm. Calm yourself, the storms will pass!