Holly Ridge Happenings

The greatest thing ever found on Easter wasn’t a basket of colorful eggs. It was an empty tomb! He is Risen!!!

We in Richland Parish are so blessed! Drive through Rayville now, the streets are so very nice and smooth, the beautiful tulips and azaleas are blooming with their beautiful brilliant colors. God’s creation is so visible.

I was invited to Saints Alive on Monday night at the First Baptist Church. I went and it was great. The food, fun, fellowship and the Sanctuary Quartet was just awesome. I saw so many friends that I had not seen in a while. I’ll probably go back! One person that I saw was Stewart Dyer who has just moved back home. His mom, Mrs. Vera Etta Dyer was my sixth-grade teacher. That has been years ago. Yes!

I was asked the question last night how long I had been writing in the Beacon. Well, I have no idea!

Roman Rawls from Oklahoma has been here with the David Rawls family for Spring break. He still likes Louisiana, I think. They show him a good time out in the country. So many children are not that fortunate.

Visiting with Bennie and Fannie Wynn on Thursday was Jimmy and Carol Hutchinson from Shreveport.

Allen Ray Best from Delhi came by with his friend on Friday. It had been a while since I last saw him.

Our hearts were saddened this week to hear of deaths of longtime friends. Our heartfelt love and sympathy go out to the families of Gaynell Stokes from Chatham and Dr. Bill Scurlock and his wife, Barbara Nell Schurlock from El Dorado. May God’s love bless each one during the days ahead.

Nobody was prepared for the government shut down. You think this is bad, imagine not being prepared for the Lord’s Return.

Happy Birthday this week to: Corey Dickson on March 29th, Jessica Patrick on March 30, April Sarah on March 31st, April fool birthday to Scott Franklin on April 1st, Jody Rawls, Dr. William House, B.J. McKnight, Erich Corbett, Morgan Jones Mann on April 3rd. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Wendi and Todd McManus, Bonnie and Jimmy Dale Parker on March 28th, Carolyn and Leo Lyle, Jr (35) years Jennifer and Micheal Franks (29) years on March 31st, Connie and Charles Dove (54) years Janice and Steve Lofton on April 2nd. May these share many more happy years together!

Have a great week! Please call and share.

Remember Shadrach, Meshack, and Abednego? God didn’t put out the fire He just put Jesus in there with them. It’s not about God “putting out your fires” It’s about who is in there with you.