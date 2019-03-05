Holly Ridge Happenings

Help Wanted

Many people try to excuse their sins by “I was born this way.” Which is why Jesus said you must be Born Again. Salary: Eternal Life

Trust in His Time, Rely on His promises, Wait on His answers, Believe in His miracles, Rejoice in His goodness, Relax in His presence.

Here on Wednesday was, John Walker from Baton Rouge, Hershell Walker from Lafayette, Cheree Walker from Lake Bruin and Carey Walker from Monroe. They had been by to see Jerry and Diane Cobb first. Of course, Diane had made them some mayhaw jelly that morning. She is just a jewel. It is so good. I was sure pleased that they came on up to see me and enjoy an ice cream cone.

Tuesday night for Louise, Tanya, Diane and I was ladies night out. We went to Catfish Charlies for Diane’s birthday and a wonderful meal. Sunday was honoring Jay Meeks Day at Beouf River Baptist Church with several of his former football players showing up to surprise him for church service. They also had a wonderful meal with birthday cake too! How nice to honor such a dear friend to so very many people.

Visiting with Ralph and Janet Cheek on Sunday afternoon was Janet’s brother, Gordon, and Judy Colvin Dutile from Brennon, Texas.

Happy Birthday this week to Joe Meeks, June Payne, Jane Tarver on March 6th, Ronald Rawls, Hunter Stewart on March 9th, Shannon Williams, David Nix, and my Great Grandson Cooper Thompson on March 10th, Nellie Thompson, Cole Nix on March 11th, Landon Stewart and Lauren Stewart on March 12th. May each of these celebrate many more happy ones.

Anniversary wishes to Tracy and Chuck Clack on March 11th. May they share many more happy years together.

Have a great week! Don’t forget to spring forward on Sunday for the time change!

Remember: For those who haven’t read the Bible, Christ Wins!!!