Holly Ridge Happenings

Rest is a weapon given to us by God! The enemy hates it because he wants you to be stressed and occupied! Thank God for the seasons of Rest and Refreshing. God will carry you through the storm. Nothing that has happened to you is a surprise to God. God will still get ou to where you are supposed to be.

Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone! If you have a sweetheart, love them while you can, life is short!

I’m so grateful to all who care and come by and say “We just come by to check on you.” You will never know what that means to me or anyone else. Thanks!

Steven and Janice Lofton are enjoying their trips to Texarkana on weekends to see Josh and Jennie Bolster, Stephen, Ethan and Max. They enjoy Stephen playing church basketball. They always make it home in time for church on Sunday.

This should be our prayer

Father, I give You every bit of my life, my past, my present and my future. Thank You for taking every experience and turning it around for my good. I know that with You nothing is ever wasted In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Grandparents day at Sterlington Elementary was last week. Jeanne and Greg went to share the day with Cooper and June McCartney was there to share with her granddaughter, Sadie Elkins. They did enjoy it!

Elizabeth Sharplin and Dan and Carol Little from West Monroe were here on Tuesday for a visit.

Had the best visit on Monday on the telephone with Jean Warren Farris who now lives in Tyler, Texas. We must have talked for 30 minutes.

Happy Birthday this week to all Valentines, especially ours, Dawn Thompson, Rylie Gibson, Jody Stokes, Luann Roberts, Tracy Morris, Laura B Eppinett, Fred Franklin and London Lee all on February 14th, Megan Freelandd, Cindi Senn, Collin Roberts on February 15th, Jenna Clack, Larry Dew and my grandson, Carter Cheek on February 17th, Mrs. Mrs Daisy Neathery on February 18th, Patricia Cheek on February 19th, Rebeca Rawls, Margie Thomas, Caroline Cater on February 20th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to Brenda and Wayne McManus and Lesa and Keith Coston on February 18th, Cindy and Randy Martinez on February 20th. May these share many more happy years together!

Have a good week and Happy Valentines Day to all!

Remember: Behavior is a mirror in which everyone shows his image. Your walk talks louder than your talk.