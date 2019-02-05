And the man God chose was neither a politician nor a priest. Instead, God chose a builder who name was Nehemiah. And the first step of rebuilding the nation was the building of a great wall. God instructed Nehemiah to build a wall around Jerusalem to protect its citizens from enemy attack.

Special “Thank you” to our Holly Ridge Firemen who have been quite busy. They assisted the Rayville and other departments in the apartment fire in Rayville last week. Then the abandoned house off of Hwy 134 and when Tim Stokes caught fire but fortunately Tim had gotten it out prior to their arriving. You never know when it could be you.

Thanks again, men!

Floyd and Donnie Swain enjoyed their family get-together on Sunday night at the home of Jeff Swain in Rayville.

They enjoyed fish oysters, chicken and lots of trimmings I’m sure. Good cooks in this family.

Jeanne Thompson and Lisa Dixon traveled out to Dallas on Thursday to meet sister Kelli Ryan who is visiting for a few days. Friday they stopped at Canton for the flea market, etc. Yes they brought back some treasures, Ha!

When a Prayer becomes your habit, Miracles become your lifestyle.

Happy Birthday this week to Curtis Ray Cox, Bobbie Smith, Polly McManus, Elijah Nix, John Tullos, Krystal Pelley on February 7th, Katie Richardson on February 8th, Summer Graham, Margie Pyles, Alan Jordan, Melvin Crawford on February 9th, Kelly Ann Taylor, Issac Blaylock on February 10th, Connie C. Burney and Ralph Clack on February 11th, Wayne Moore on February 12th, Kayla Brown on February 13th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to My Greg and Jeanne Thompson (40) years on February 10th, Heath and Melanie Rawls on February 12, Marlon and Pam Mathis on February 13th. May these share many more happy years together.

Have a great week. Thanks to those who share how much you enjoy the writings in Holly Ridge Happenings.

The words “silent” and “listen” are spelled with the exact same letters. Maybe we should be silent so we can listen to God.