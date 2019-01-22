Holly Ridge Happenings

Putting the Pieces Back Together

Though I walk in the midst of trouble, you preserve my life. Psalm 138:7

Do you feel as if you’ve let God down? Let me reassure you that He loves you no matter what you’ve done. The last thing God wants you to do is spend your life filled with guilt and shame and remorse. May the truth give you hope, because it means that God wants to help you. He wants to put back together the pieces of your life and make you whole.

Think about the apostle Peter. After Jesus’ arrest, Peter denied three times that he was a follower of Jesus, or that he even knew Him (Matthew 26:69-75). But God forgave Peter, and he went on to help build the early church. He’s still ministering to believers today through his New Testament letters. So if you feel as if you’ve failed God, ask for His forgiveness and ask Him also to help you forgive yourself for what you have done. Then commit your future to Him. God will be with you, and you can trust Him to help you.

First of all, have you ever seen a worse No-Call penalty in football history as the one on Sunday? Such a shame it robbed our Saints of a win. I’m so very disappointed with the ref standing about three feet from it. Yes, there is next year but, why?

I was so embarrassed last week when I did not recognize Roger Stockton in Wal-mart. I did Shelly. Oh, well I’m just getting older Ha!

Sue Cobb from Lafayette was up in our part of the world on Thursday. Was good to see her. She was to go try to kill her a deer, but I don’t think she did. By the way, I now have more of her Small Milltown books of Holly Ridge. Come by if you need one.

If you see Angie Cater and she seems to be on “cloud nine” it is because last Sunday, January 13, she got a chance to have her picture made with none other but Drew Brees in New Orleans. Lucky girl!

Tyler and Ashley Cheek, Carter and Aiden spent seven days on the Carnival cruise ship. They left New Orleans on to Key West, Florida, then to Freeport an Nassau in the Bahamas, swam with the Dolphins and much more. This was a Christmas gift to them from Granny, Vanessa. They had a great time but said seven days was a little long.

There is so much flu. My Greg, Jeanne, Ben, Emily, Ahndi, Cooper and Cotton have all had it. Better now but I’m hoping they don’t relapse with it.

If you’re a Christian, why would you even want to act like, live like, look like, or even talk like the devil’s losing side.

Happy Birthday this week to Dustin Silk, Lori Pierce, Crystal Stokes on January 24th, Jacob Thompson, Chelsea, Marie Lyons on January 26th, Toni Elkins, Austin Sharbono on January 27th, Hallie Marie Graham, Carson Grantham on January 29th, My granddaughter Kelsie Cheek, my niece Terrah T. Johnson, Susan Graham, Alvin Hough, JoAnne Kilgreen on January 30th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to Malvin and Sharon Sistrunk (59) years on January 28th, David and Debbie Massey on January 29th. I wish these to share many more happy years together!

Have a great week. Only two more months until spring, Yeah!

Remember: Grace is when God us good things that we don’t deserve. Mercy is when He spares us from bad things we deserve. BLESSINGS are when He is generous with both. Truly, we can never run out of reasons to thank Him! God is Good ALL the time.