Holly Ridge Happenings

Thank you, Lord, for your grace, for your mercy, for your forgiveness, for your protection, for your guidance, for your friendship, for your grace, for your unfailing love, for being my Savior.

Here is wishing for each of my readers and friends a very blessed and happy Thanksgiving.

We at Thompsons Grocery had a great turn out on Election day! There was so many friends that we had not seen in a while coming in. Hopefully next month’s election will be equally as good.

Visiting with Mrs. Pauline Watson for a few days was her brother Mr. John Smith, he even brought her down to vote and let me tell you she looked very good to have been sick for sometime. Of course Mrs. Pauline is one of my favorite ladies! I really have a loe of favorites.

A cousin of mine, Linday Maxwell from North Carolina, came by for a visit on Thursday before going on to Monroe for dinner with Travis and Vita Maxwell. Saturday visitors with us were Gracie Marsh, Max and Isabella from Shreveport. They had been visiting with her grandma and grandpa, Terry and Denise Thompson.

The election is over with the exception of some run-offs, However here are some guaranteed results.

God will still be on His throne.

Jesus will still be King of and Lord of lords.

The Bible will still have all the answers to every problem.

The tomb will still be empty.

Jesus will still be the only way to heaven.

Prayer will still work-it will still make a difference and God will still answer prayer.

The cross, not the government, will still be our salvation.

There will still be room at the cross.

Jesus will still save anyone who places their faith and trust in HIM.

God will still be with us always. He will never leave us or forsake us.

Happy Birthday this week to Kelly Hogg on November 15th, Little Harrison Puckett (2) years old on November 16, Sarah McElroy on November 17th, my dear brother, Malvin Sistrunk, Clay Freeland, Dion Branch, Janice Lofton on November 18th, my Joey Stokes, Emma Jackson on November 19th, Thelma Jackson, Colby McManus, Dorothy Lively, Roy Cox, Ann Hogg on November 20th, Brenda Locard, Brenda Whittington on November 21st. I wish these many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to Tammie and Shane Pitman on November 16th, Louise and Danny Whitestine on November 19th. May these share many more happy years together!

Our community was hit hard this passes week with some many deaths. Our love and sympathy goes out to the families and friends of Dr. Dennis Herrington, Mike Lewis, Winston Hammonds, Ruby Doris Temple and Johnny Graham. They will all surely be missed. Mike Lewis had truly a special place at Thompson Grocery. He was here at least four times a week he said to check on me, Ha! He was truly a friend to me and he loved life and his family. He as the others will be missed. May God bless each one who knew and loved each them!

Have a great week, do call before it could be too late.

Remember: Have a say and Happy Thanksgiving. And every time I count my blessings my love for God grows bigger and every time I count my struggles my faith in God grows stronger!