Holly Ridge Happenings

A mom was in the kitchen doing her daily chores when suddenly she heard a scream from where her three- year-old son and one-year-old daugther were playing.

She ran and asked “What happend?” The boy tearfully and angrily told her that his sister had pulled his hair. His mother felt bad for him and tried to explain to him that is really wasn’t his sister’s intention to hurt him. She was just one-year-old and she doesn’t know that it hurts go have your hair pulled like that. Feeling she had done a good thing in helping her son understand the circumstances rather than just getting mad at his sister, and hoping they were okay, the mom returned to the kitchen. Within a couple of minutes she heard another scream, but this time it was her daughter. She ran to the room and and asked what had happened.

Hardly looking up from his toys her son said quietly, “now she knows.”

If you know what it feels like to be judged wrongly or with little care or sensitivity, then you know how it can hurt. It also means you know what not to do with others.

The point is this: If you know what it is like to be judged by God correctly and then forgiven, and called to get up and leave it behind, move on and grow in strength and follow the Spirit, then you know the attitude you ought to have with others.

That’s the discipleship to which Jesus calls you and me today. Build each other up in the way of the Lord for this is His word to those who would be His disciples.

Congratulations to Hunter Seneff, 11-year-old son of Gene and Janet Seneff. He won first place in Showmanship in Dairy Cows at the Louisiana State Fair. He also won fourth in best fitted and almost won first in the ice cream contest, but he had a “chest freeze.” Ha! Cute kid.

Kelsie Cheek was here from Lafayette for a couple of days. She carried her little nephews, Carter and Aiden Cheek, “trick or treating” on Halloween. The boys had been to South Ridge on Tuesday night for trick or treat, so she carried them to Frenchman’s Bend with Emily Thompson, Ahndi, Cooper and Colton. Even though it rained, they had a great time.

If you haven’t purchased your Wreath Aross America for your Veteran, time is almost up. Give Louise Cater a call for one. She has been really faithful to do more than her part to see that this special act was a great success.

Well, I went to watch one of my little great grandsons play ball at Ouachita Junior High on Tuesday night. I always said I woudn’t go because I was afraid of them getting hurt. Well, when Cooper called and said “Granny will you come to my game?” how can you say no? His team, Sterlington, won so he was so happy.

Happy Birthday this week to Lanny Williams and Cindy Bell on November 8th, Dian McPherson and Charlene Towers on November 9th, Menko Thompson, Jenny Nix, Rachel Watson, Elizabeth Mims on November 10th, Monty Hogg, Oliver Nix on November 11th, Jennifer Williams, Alisha Blaylock, Barbara Blaylock, my twin granddaughter, Lindsey McMillin and LeAnn Rawls on November 12th, My great neice, Remona Mayhall on November 13th. I wish these many more happy days!

Anniversary wishes to Bro Mike and Regina Clark on November 10th, Alan and Trish Thompson on November 11th, Tom and Betty Joe Cullum on November 12th. May these share many more happy years together!

Our love and heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Betty Ann Darnell who took her heavenly flight last week. She will greatly be missed. She loved all her classmates and did not miss a class reunion. May Gods love sustain during their day ahead.

Remember: Obedience to God is the most infallible evidence of sincere and supreme love for Him.