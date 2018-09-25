Holly Ridge Happenings

Mr. Meant-To

Mr. Mean’t to has a comrade, and his name is Didn’t-Do. Have you ever chanced to meet them? Have they ever called on you? These two fellows live together in the house of never-win, and I’m told that it is haunted by the ghost of might-have-been.

Don’t Wait

“Those who expect salvation at the eleventh hour often die at 10:30.” Postponement is perilous in spiritual matters.

Linda and Billy Nix were here from Newman, Ga., to celebrate Linda’s and her mom Mrs. Lillian Reems birthday. They stayed around for a couple of days. The Nix family joined in for lunch at the new Mexican restaurant, then on Saturday, they all enjoyed Catfish Charlies. There were 18 family members who added to the celebration. Mrs. Lillian is a special person.

Congratulations to my little great, great niece, Racheal Lautegar, who was chosen as Homcoming Queen at U.L.L. Racheal is the daughter of Jamie and Delene Rawls of Tishamingo, Okla. The granddaughter of David and Becky Rawls and grandmother, Margie Whately of Monroe. She was chosen by her professors for making top honors in all her subjects. We are so proud of you Racheal.

Mr. Dick Rankin from Alaska is here for a few days with the Grahams and family and friends. Kelise Cheek has been here from Lafayette for a couple of days.

Happy Birthday this week to Avery Lane Elkins on September 27th, Tana Roth Cheek on September 28th, Mike Silk on September 29th, Terry Thompson, Willie Vaughn and Trae Cade on September 30th, Denise Thompson, Danille Duckworth, Vic Cheek, Bobbie Ann Walker on October 1st, Stacey Maxwell, Jennifer McLemore, Corey Mayhall, Mack Haygood on October 2nd, Tyler Stanley, Noel Johnson, Cheryl Cardova on October 3rd. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to Cindy and Keith Holley (43) years on October 2nd, may they share many more Happy years together!

Have a great week. First week of Fall. Thanks for the incoming cemetery donations. You are a blessing.

Remember: Jesus died for you knowing you might never love Him back. That is true love!