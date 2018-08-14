Holly Ridge Happenings

Worship gets you through the hardest times in your life because it shifts your focus from the problem to the Problem Solver.

The sweetest time of the day is when you pray, because you are talking to the One who loves you the most.

God can’t fill you when you are full of yourself. Don’t twist the Word to fit your life. Instead, you should untwist your life to fit the Word.

Blessed is he who finds wisdom. Happy is the man that finds Wisdom, and the man that gets understanding. Prov. 3:12

Stopping by on Saturday was Thomas and Joanne Dove from Keithville. They had been visiting around to see Ruby and Mike Temple, Kay Bryant and Pasty Self. When leaving here they went to Wilbur and Dorothy Doves for the night and go to church with them on Sunday. Charles and Connie Dove were not at home so they didn’t get to see them. I was glad to see them.

Also stopping in for a coke was Billy Clay and it had been sometime since he was here. He sat down and we all had a good visit.

Fannie and Bennie Wynn came to get them some ice cream and I always enjoy their visit.

Richard Freeland is home and doing great after his hip replacement last Wednesday. He will soon be good as new. Ha!

I know that Charles and Marilyn Hunter are enjoying their first great grandchild. Charles is really excited about it.

Happy Birthday this week to David Bryant on August 16th, Bryant Higdon on August 17th, Nancy Zeller and Freddie Tannihill on August 18th, Lindsey Cumpton, Glenda Moss on August 19th, Trae Greer, Earnestine Lofton and Torie Carter on August 20th, Matt Pyles, Dan Rainwater, Kiley Clack and my great grandson, Hayes Chappell on August 21st, Tye Cheek on August 22nd.

May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to Donnie and Floyd Swain (38) years on August 16th, Bobbie and Jimmy Smith and Cindi and Hal Senn on August 17th. I wish these many more years of happy years together.

Don’t forget our class reunion on Saturday, August 25th at the Piccadilly in Monroe. Hope to see you there.

Have a great week, watch out for our buses and school children.

Judgment Day

On that day it will not matter how popular you are, the riches and possessions you have acquired will be meaningless. Your opinion, culture, race or religion will not matter. On that day, only a personal relationship with JESUS CHRIST is all that will matter.