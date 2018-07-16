Holly Ridge Happenings

Bright Lights

and

Salt Shakers

Christians, do not be a copycat, being like everyone else. Be what God wants you to be. Be a light, and a bright testimony for God!

“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” Matt: 5:16

Be Salt! Salt is a seasoning that improves the taste of a normally bland food and preserves it to last longer. An obedient Christian can be “Salt.” His example can change the sinful trend of this world, and preserve it a little longer from God’s wrath and the consequences of sin. “Ye are the salt of the earth; but if the salt have lost it savoir, wherewith shall it be salted? It is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.” Matt. 5: 13

I’m so thankful the little soccer team and their coach were saved from the cave in Thailand. Such a blessing and praying they have a full recovery. Last Sunday Chello Rawls and I traveled up to Downsville to help my little niece Sharra Aswell celebrated her retirement from the educational teaching for 34 years in the second grade.

Jeanne Thompson flew to Washington State for a visit with her sister, Kellie Rayan. They decided to take a road trip in Kellie’s vehicle to drive home and sight see and stopped by several flea markets on their way. Well by Sunday they made it, worn out, enjoyed it but don’t have a longing to try it again. Ha!

Wayne and Annette Vondenstien brought five of their pretty little granddaughters up for ice cream, Two sets of twins, Julie and Stella Vondenstien from Dallas, Chanting and Brooklyn Toney from Start and Addison Corley from Rayville. I know they enjoyed grandma’s and grandpa’s pool while here.

Kelsie was here from Lafayette for a couple of days visit befroe going to Houston, Texas to help set up yet another Grubb’s Bar and Grill. She is enjoying her travels on this job.

Don’t forget! Mark your calender for the Class of 57 reunion on August 25th at the Piccadilly in Monroe. If you are not a graduate of that class and would like to come, just come on down. Starts about 4:30 p.m. till. Were somewhat older and can’t stay up to late. Ha!

The Thompsons, Greg, Jeanne, Ben, Emily, Ahndi, Cooper and Cotton were in South Louisiana for the weekend for a fishing trip at Cameron. Cooper could fish twenty four hours a day if they would let him.

Gosh! I made a mistake in last weeks paper, Kay Bryant did not go with the group to Florida. She is quite at home today like me, just doesn’t care to go.

Here on Saturday was Bessie Duncan from Bastrop and her two sons, Sam and John Tom. Also, Louise Carroll from downn Caney way and her son, Clay. Always good to see ole friends come by.

Happy Birthday this week to: Lana Sue Clack and Brance Franks and Nicki Thompson on July 20th, Wayne Vondenstin on July 19th, Roman Rawls and Shannon Miller on July 21st, Sherry Ingram Hamm on July 23rd, Roy Franklin on July 24th, Pam Moore, Toby Brock and Monty Hogg on July 25th, Bonnie Parker, Doris Reiger and Dottie Gumbillott on July 26th. May these celebrate many more happy ones.

Anniversary wishes to: Carolyn and Everette Calloway on July 24th (42) years. I wish them many more happy years together!

Don’t forget your cemetery donations! Thanks to you who have already given.

Have a great week and try to stay fairly cool, Ha. Noway!

Remember: Obedience to God is the most infallible evidence of sincere and supreme love for Him.