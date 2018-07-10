Holly Ridge Happenings

The Greatest

The highest aim in life -To know God and do His will

The most enriching good habit - Complimenting others

The most destructive bad habit - Worry

The greatest joy - Giving

The greatest loss - Loss of self respect

The most satisfying work - Helping others

The ugliest personality trait - Selfishness

The most endangered species - Dedicated leaders

Our greatest natural resource - Our youth

The ugliest look - A frown

The greatest “shot in the arm” - Encouragement

The greatest problem to overcome - Fear

The most effective sleeping pill - Peace of mind

The most crippling failure disease - Excuses

The surest way to limit God - Unbelief

The most powerful forces in life - Love

The Greatest Life-Giver - The Creator

The worlds most incredible computer - The brain

The worst thing to be without - Hope

The deadliest weapon - The tongue

The most power-filled words - “I can”

The greatest asset - Faith

The most worthless emotion - Self pity

The most beautiful attire - A Smile

The most prized possession - Self esteem

The most powerful channel of communication - Prayer

The contagious spirit - Enthusiasm

The most urgent need - Salvation

The greatest attribute of Jesus - Obedience

The GREATEST - God

Life is Good! I’ve enjoyed visitors this week! Gayle Sistruck my “lost” cousin from West Monroe came by for a visit on Friday. Ellen V. and John Davis stopped in one day on their way up to McKnight Cemetery with flowers. Sandra Silk Bono from Madisonville, La. come by on Thursday, she had been up to her sisters Sherry and had also visited with her Aunt Charline in Rayville. Leaving here, she was going back to Caney Lake to Gaynell and Catherine Stokes. We had a great visit, well all of the visitors were special.

Hey, I received a phone call during the week but one was from my great niece, Remona Rawls, just to say “I love you”

Another from a dear friend, Carolyn Lyle, who also called just to tell me that she loves me. How sweet it is and of course they made my day.

Wayne McManus come up for an enjoyable visit. He told me that the descendant of Ernest and Velma McManus had a family reunion at his and Brenda’s home on McCormick road on June 30th. The siblings there were Wayne and Milton McManus, Evelyn Cooper from Dunn, Darline Siscoe from Tennessee, Cousins were Mrs. Dovie Hales and Ray McManus. There was some 30 plus who enjoyed love, food and fellowship that day!

Vacationing down in Florida for a week was: Chuck and Tracy Clack and Olivia, Janna Clack, Lisa Chaney, Cindy Senn, Kay Bryant, Sharon Jones, Jennie Jo Wharton and Lana Croft. They were in Lana’s Condo. Nice!

Happy Birthday this week to: Regian Lipscomb, Melvin Herman, Austin Gibson, Alain Stowe on July 13th, Courtney Parker, Destiny Dickson on July on July 14th, Kay Greer, Clayton Tubbs on July 15th, Peggy Blanton, Angela Watson on July 16th, Lisa Dixon, John Stell, Mary Stanley, Seth Thompson on July 17th, Elizabeth Sharplin on July 18th. May these celebrate many more happy ones! Anniversary wishes to: Betty and Luke Hamaker (55) years on July 12th, Kylie and Brad Brown (9) years on July 18th, I wish these many more happy years together!

Have a great week. Thanks to you who have paid to our cemetery fund.

Remember: The crown you wear in heaven one day is being fashioned on earth today. And the heavenly crown will be beautiful.