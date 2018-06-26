Holly Ridge Happenings

That’s Not My Job

This is a story about four people named: Everybody, Somebody, Anybody and Nobody.

There was an important job to be done and Everybody was sure that Somebody would do it.

Anybody could have done it, but Nobody did it. Somebody got angry about that, because it was Everybody’s job. Everybody thought Anybody could do it, but Nobody realized that Everybody wouldn’t do it. It ended up that Everybody blamed Somebody when Nobody did what Anybody could have done.

Is this not true?

Hey! We are about to have another class reunion, the class of Holly Ridge 1957, Saturday, August 25th at the Picadilly in Monroe at 4:30 p.m. until. If you would like to share this evening with us, just call em or just show up. See you there.

Jenne L. Bolster, Steven, Etan and Maxwell from Texarkana spent a week with Janice and Steve Lofton. The Boys got to take swimming lessons while here.

Coming by one day this past week was Bennie and Donna Nicholson from Vidar, Texas. It has been some time since I last saw them. They looked great and said they were doing fine. Always good to see people who were brought up in our community.

Kelsie Cheek from Lafayette was here for a couple of days. She had just returned from Gainsville, Florida after three weeks of helping to set up the new Grubs Burgers Bar and Grill. Now she goes back to California in July to open yet another one.

I am so blessed! I’ve had fresh green beans, Squash, Bell peppers, Corn, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Etc brought to me by my neighbor and freinds. Believe me, we have really been eating good! Yum, Yum.

C.O.F.F.E.E.

Christ, Offers, Forgiveness, For, Everyone, Everywhere.

Gosh! I messed up last week. Can you believe that this lady got a month ahead for birthdays? I’m so sorry but, I hope if your birthday was last week you had a very happy one. Okay?

This week Happy Birthday go out to Mrs. Marteil Hardy on June 28th, Iris Mayberry on June 29th, Bobby Hales, Brooke Vaughn, Justin dove, mamie Miller and Chuck Miller on June 30, Drew Clack, Kelsy Moore, Pam Thompson, Madeline and Katheryn Lucas on July 1st, Mitchell Stokes and Cindy Marthin On July 3rd, Jean Silk, Elizabeth Sharplin, A.C. Hewitt on July 4th. May each of these celebrate many more!

Anniversary wishes to: Linda and William Cade (48) years on July 4th. May they share many more happy years together!

Have a great week and July 4th.

Remember: We should trust God with our life, After all he gave it to us!