Holly Ridge Happenings

Happy Fathers Day!

God took the strength of a mountain, the majesty of a tree, the warmth of a summer sun, the calm of a quiet sea, the generous soul of nature, the comforting arms of night, the wisdom of the ages, the power of the eagle’s flight, the joy of a morning in spring, the faith of a mustard seed, the patience of eternity, the depth of a family need, Then God combined these qualities, when there was nothing more to add. He knew His masterpiece was complete and so, He called it Dad.

“A wise son makes a glad father”

We had a church filled on Sunday night for the wonderful singing and testimonies of the Sanctuary Quartet. Friends and family from churches all around us helped to fill our pews and enjoy the message in song. Maybe will be blessed again soon by them.

I got a phone call on Saturday from a friend from way back. Carolyn Neathery Taylor from Tucson Arizona. Carolyn lived on the Futch Road until she finished school. She asked about so many of her friends and their whereabouts. I told her the best I could.

Gene Stewart stopped one day to say hello, get ice cream and chit-chat for a while. I always enjoy him. I hear he will soon be celebrating his 80th birthday, Ha!

The Mann family reunion was last Saturday at Poverty Point. There wasn’t as many as last year but those who attended enjoyed fun, food and fellowship. Mrs, Myrtis Mann who is some 96 years young was there and also their Aunt Gertrude Mann helped to make this a great day.

My great-granddaughter, Ahndi was in Dallas last week for cheer camp. She cheers for the Sterlington Junior High. Did quite well. A first and third place. Jeanne, Emily, Cooper and Colton were there Thursday till Saturday. They visited Sandra and Russ Higgens and Carter yes, Cooper and Colton enjoyed the water park.

Happy birthday this week to: Hilda Mann, Boston Martin June 14th, Donnie Maxwell, Billy Richardson on June 15th, Kim Mills, Linda Hardy Duck, Leslie Siscoe, Aryanna Hobbs on June 17th, Amanda Sternitkey on June 18th. May these celebrate many more.

Anniversary wishes to: Brenda and Ricky Goodman (43 years) on June 14h, Charlene and Shannon Mercer on June 15th, Jessica and Shannon Maxwell on June 16th, Martha and John Jordan (63 years) on June 17th, Jane and Buddy McCartney on June 20th. I wish these many more happy years together!

Our heartfelt sympathy and love goes out to the family and friends of Bro. Charles Best who took his heavenly flight on Sunday, June 10th. He was greatly loved by so many and we at Bethel know his is much happier now that he has gone home. God each one who will certainly miss him. We love you all!

Remember: Blessed indeed is the man who hears gentle voices call him Father.