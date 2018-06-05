Holly Ridge Happenings

Judas had the best Pastor, the best Leader, the best Teacher, the wisest, the best Friend. And he failed. The problem isn’t the Leadership or the church you go to. If your attitude doesn’t change or your character isn’t transformed, you will always be the same.

Don’t forget the Sanctuary Quartet will be singing at Bethel Church on Sunday night, June 10th at 6:p.m. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy!

Here on Wednesday was Dan and Carol Little from West Monroe and Jerry and Pat Goyne from Mer Rouge.

Ralph and Janet Cheek enjoyed their children, Scotty, Bambi, Courtney, Robin, Karleigh, Dylan and J.J. here from Texas for a week. They did things for Mom and Dad that since Ralph’s stroks he hasn’t been able to do. They are so blessed to have them come! Of course I enjoyed them too.

My grandson Tyler was running his tractor last week up by Mrs. Pauline Wastson’s home. She was on her back porch but went into the house. Tyler stopped, knocked on her door and said, “I thought you might like to ride on my big green tractor.” So he helped her into the seat and she rode for two hours with him, which tickled him to death. Mrs. Pauline is a very sweet and precious 94 year old sweetheart.

The Meeks family reunion was last Sunday over at Joe and Laverne Meeks home. There were several of the family who attended. Jimmy Norwood and his son Don from Texas stopped by here to say hello and visit a few.

Toney and Mary Stanley are enjoying three of their grandsons from Buchanan, Ga. with them for a couple of weeks. Jensen, Collin, Camden, sons of Jason and Clancy Stanley. They enjoyed their “ice cream treat” also.

David and Debbie Massey from Bastrop stopped in on Thursday. They needed something cold to drink, they had been doing a good deed, mowing a yard or two. Always good to see them!

Oh, What a great rain we got this morning (Tuesday) It was such a blessing on everyone’s crops! Thank you Lord!

Happy Birthday this week to John Dyess, Dollie Dew, Grant Vaughn on June 7th, My little girl, Vanessa, Judy, Caldwell, Susan Goodman, Bailey Hale on June 8th, Heath Dew, Drake Eppinette on June 9th, Bobby Lockard, Alexa Roberts on June 110th, Sharon Baum on June 11th, Karlyn Hall Ulmer, Rocky Gibson, Mrs. Evelyn House on June 12th, Tyler Mann on June 13th. May these celebrate many more!

Anniversary wishes to Lottie and Blanchard Monroe on June 7th, Leatha and Heath Dew on June 9th. May these share many more happy years together!

Have a great week!

Remember: Having a rough day? Place your hand on your heart. Feel that? That’s called purpose. You are alive for a reason! God is in control. He’s not done with you yet! HAVE FAITH IN GOD!