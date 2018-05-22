Holly Ridge Happenings

God, Watch over America, lead us all to repentance and total dependence on You!

This weekend is Memorial Day. Let us honor those men and women who put their lives on the line so we can be free. To all the branches of our arm forces, let us say thank you!

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal” All gave some, some gave all!

My week of visitors was great! Wednesday brought Gaynell and Catherine Stokes from down on Caney Lake, Dan and Carol Little from West Monroe and Fay Jinks from Dunn. Did enjoy.

Kelsie was here from Lafayette to attend her little nephew, Aiden Cheeks graduation from Start Kindergarten. Of course, we enjoyed her visit.

My Greg and Jeanne were in New Orleans where they met Russ and Sandra Higgens from Dallas for the Weekend. Had a good time but they say it flooded down there! Ha.

Friday, Charlene Toweres come up for ice cream with her daughter-in-law, Karen Towners and great grands, Maddie, Mason, and Daisey from Tuscon Arizona. Tim and Karen Towers were visiting before they left for England on May 25th.

Old friend, Thelma Green Jackson who grew up down the New Ground Road was here on Friday with her girls, Emma Jackson, Gracie Breen, and Mary Francis Burks.

Happy Birthday this week to: Garey Freeland on May 24th, Emily Ogden on May 26th, Hilda Clack on May 27th, Roger Dew, Will Senn on May 28th, George Dew On May 29th, Allen Ray (80), My grandson Tyler Cheek and Karen Seniff on May 30th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Rita and Carlos Mann Sr. on May 26th (49 years) I wish them many more happy years together!

Our heartfelt sympathy and love goes out to the Grantham family, Ryan and Ann Marie Clack in the loss of their loved one, Pam Took her heavenly flight on Saturday after a lengthy illness. May God bless them during this time.

Thanks to you who have given or sent your donation to our cemetery fund!

Have a great Memorial Weekend. Remember: Human Things must be known to be loved. But Divine things must be loved to be known.