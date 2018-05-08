Holly Ridge Happenings

Happy Mother’s Day

You have always been a giver. A heart so kind and true, it isn’t any wonder why your family truly loves you. This is a day to celebrate where you stand in life. A very precious Mother and a dear and special wife. We hope you day is perfect. We ask God to watch over you and keep you well and safe from harm. In everything you do you deserve the very best. We pray to God above to keep you in His tender care. We send you all our love.

Johnny Lee Grisby and his wife and her sister from Tallulah were here on Saturday. We did a lot of “remember when.”

The day at the lake at Poverty Point was a great success. I’m so proud the weather was just right. Walter Cochran and his sister, Lillian and Steve Chenowith from Denton, Texas came by for ice cream after they enjoyed the outing at the lake. So great! I love company.

Mrs. Mary Russell (Ole Granny) called to tell me what a great time she had at the day at the lake. Lots of good food, fellowship and the music was awesome! She also said that she really enjoyed the boat ride and seeing all the beautiful homes on the lake. Thanks “Ole Granny” and she thanks everyone who help this day a good day for our senior citizens.

Here visiting with Terry and Denise Thompson are their grandchildren, Gracie and Max, and little great-grand, Isabella.

Stopping in on Tuesday was David Mann from Calhoun. Just stopped in to say hello and check on me.

The Livingston boys, James Ivey and Mac from Haughton, stopped by. Evidently, they were shocked to see me since they had been misinformed. They were told that I had passed away and the store was closed. No! I’m still here feeling much better and the store is still open, Ha! Wrong info. They were here for the funeral service of Pat Thornton McGaha.

Wanda and Nelson Franks from Rock Branch also stopped by. Long time friends and so good to see them.

Thursday my Tallulah friends, Sam and Ronnie McClain, came over on their motorcycles. It had been a while since they rode over.

Happy Birthday this week to: Debbie Stokes, Nancy Hartman, Shannon Maxwell on May 10th, Sherry Hought, Shirley Stokes Lowry on May 11th, Sarah Patrick, Rusty Chislom, Heather Pyles on May 13th, Joshua Graham on May 14th, Justin dear, Benjamin O’Neal on May 15th, Roy CoCormick on May 16th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary greetings to: Tammie and Noel Johnson (40) years on May 13th, Sandi and Glyn Stanley (36) years on May 15th. I wish for these many more happy years together.

Have a great week! Enjoy the beautiful sunshine.

Remember: “God loves you so much that He will accept you just as you are, but He loves you to much to leave you that way.”