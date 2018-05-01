Holly Ridge Happenings

The Eagle does not fight the snake on the ground. It picks it up into the sky and changes the battleground, and then it releases the snake into the sky. The snake has no stamina, no power and no balance in the air. It is useless, weak and vulnerable, unlike on the ground where it is powerful wise and deadly. Take your fight into the spiritual realm by praying and when you are in the spiritual realm God takes over your battles. Don’t fight the enemy in his comfort zone, change the battleground like the eagle and let God take charge through your earnest prayer. You will be assured of clean victory. Pray without ceasing.

Oh what some beautiful days we are having this week. God is good and He knows when and what we need. The farmers are in the fields breaking and planting and is so pretty all tilled up.

Science says that we need at least four basic elements to survive. 1. Water, 2. Air, 3. Food, 4. Light. And look what the Bible tells us about Jesus. 1. I am the living water, 2. I am the Breath of Life, 3. I am the Bread of life, 4. I am the light of the World. Science was right. We need Jesus to live.

Yuri and Maria Thompson and “lil” Aubre were here on Saturday to visit Tanya’s and they all went on up for a visit with Menko and Sarah Thompson and family. Tanya Thompson traveled to Vicksburg on Friday to check on her daughter Nicki who was not feeling well.

I’ll tell you, if you missed the Master’s Men singing at Boeuf River on Saturday night, you missed a blessing. I thoroughly enjoyed the singing and the fellowship with the Church people. I hope they find a time soon to come back. Thank you Boeuf River for a great night.

Happy Birthday this week to: Louise Cater, Joseph Graham on May 3rd, Yori Thompson, Zadie Nix, Kaden Graham on May 4th, Todd Stokes, Keith Holley, Dawn Walker on May 5th, Gloria Hough, Taylor Kate Kennedy, Kylie Mills, Caroline Mills on May 6th, Joey Richarson n May 7th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Mandy and Nick Gibson on May 5th, Megan and andy Chappell on May 7th. I wish these many more happy years to share!

Have a great week! Please call and share.

Remember: The devil wants to get into your mind and fill it with lies. Fill your mind with God’s Word so you are ready for battle.