Holly Ridge Happenings

Lord, interrupt me today

Lord, it’s a busy day, full of things to accomplish just like so many other days gone before.

I’ve got things to do right her in my house before I take off out the front door. Though my agenda for the day is “bigger than life” I invite You to interrupt me at will. May I see your activity in other people’s lives so I’ll listen and pause to stand still. May I never be too busy to minister to my neighbor whose needs You have laid on my heart. Remind me this day really belongs to you Lord and was a gift from You right from the start. Though I may have a plan, I am still Your servant and I will move at a word from Your throne. May your Spirit flow through me to affect other people till Your mercy is abundantly shown. Thank you for this day and the chance to serve others with the purity of what’s righteous and true. So feel free to stop me and send me somewhere else and I’ll adjust my whole day around YOU.

Kelsie Cheek come up from Lafayette for Wednesday and Thursday with us. She got Carter and Aiden to be with her Wednesday afternoon and treated them to pizza. Thursday at the store she said she enjoyed her entertainment the most in a while. Louise, Tanya and I were our usual picking and arguing. Ha! She was still around for our evening coffee session. We had a good time.

Carolyn and Leo Lyle traveled down to Baton Rouge on Saturday to visit Jason Lyle’s family. They went for the dedication of their granddaughter, Josie Lyle. Josie is the daughter of Jason and Lannie Lyle.

Pam and Greg Granthom and Carson were here on Saturday for a brief visit with Carolyn and Leo then to Delhi to visit with Angie and Scott Langley before heading back to Tulsa, OK. Mark Barton surprised me on Monday when he came by.

He had been over to visit the cemetery. Was so good to see him.

Happy Birthday this week to; Tammie L. Pitman, Laverne Meeks on April 19, Tyler Blaylock, Kansas Nappier on April 20, Allen Nettles, Gracie Marsh, Mike Lewis on April 21, Ryan Clack, Betty Stewart, Donna Jones on April 22, my little great-great niece, Reina Rawls on April 23, Katherine Gilley, Butch Stokes on April 24, Laura Lewis on April 25. May these celebrate many more happy ones.

Anniversary wishes to Debbie and Mike Steele on April 19, Vickie and Gary Freeland, Stacey and Randy Lee on April 20, Laurie and Jason Nix on April 25. May these share many more happy years together.

Have a great week! Please call and share.

Remember! This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it!