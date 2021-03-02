Holly Ridge Happenings

A boy asked his father. Dad, what is the size of God?

Then the father looked up at the sky and saw a plane and asked his son, “What is the size if the plane?

The boy replied, “it is very small, I can hardly see it.”

Then the father took him to the airport and as they approached a plane, he asked: “Now, my son, how big is this plane?”

The boy replied, “Wow dad, it’s huge!.”

Then the father told him, “God’s size depends on how close or far you are to Him. The closer you are to Him, the Greater and Greater He will be in your life.

Well, hello! After all is clear of snow and ice. Lights on and water running. Life is good!

Visitors at the store this week were Joyce Frith and granddaughter, Victoria, great grands, Gabby, Parker and Riley from Pollock.

Major Frank Jones, Deputy Ralph Odom, Deputy James Davis, Deputy Trae Spenser all come by to check on things. I do appreciate this.

Bro. Troy come by on Tuesday after he did the Blackwell service at Bethel cemetery. Was real good to see him and he is doing great.

Bobby McCowin from Famerville was here on Tuesday. I did enjoy his visit some.

Gary and Linda Branch stopped by for ice-cream. Guess what? The power had been out and my ice cream melted. First time I had seen Linda in a spell. Maybe Gary will bring her back.

Mrs. Marie Sercey is home recuperating nicely after her broken hip. Our get well prayers remain with her!

Happy Birthday this week to: Phyllis Moore and Tina Silk on March 4th, Deborah Ogles on March 5th, Madison Patrick, June Payne and Jane Tarver on March 6th, Bill Worsley on March 8th, Ronald Rawls, Hunter Stewart on March 9th, my great grandson Cooper Thompson, David Nix, Shannon Williams on March 10th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Have a great week!

Remember: Life is like and echo, what you send out comes back.

What you sow, you reap. What you give, you get.

What you see in others exists in you.

Remember, life is and echo, it always get’s back to you, so give goodness.