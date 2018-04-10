Holly Ridge Happenings

Whatever is in your past, whatever you have done ... And the devil keeps throwing it up in your face (lying, cheating, debt, fear, bad habits, hatred, anger, bitterness, etc.) whatever it is ... You need to know that God was standing at the window and He saw the whole thing.

He loves you and you are forgiven. He’s just wondering how long you will let the devil make a slave of you.

The great thing about God is that when you ask for forgiveness, He not only forgives you, but He forgets.

It is by God’s grace and mercy that we are saved. God is at the window. When He died on the cross, He was thinking of you!

We at Bethel miss our pastor, Brother Charles Best who is quite ill and we did enjoy Brother Terry Gainey and Gynell with us on Sunday.

We want to thank Milton Ringle for doing our music for all these months. He is quite a trip. Ha!

Coming to see me on Wednesday was Lori Grigsby Saxton from Carolina and Judy Grigsby Caldwell from West Monroe. We did a lot of “remembering when”. Ha! Great memories from way back.

Donnie Swain was in New Orleans last week with her daughter Sue who is very ill. Floyd and his little grand daughter Natalie Swain went down on Friday and they came home on Saturday. Nat enjoyed her trip with Pappaw.

My heartfelt sympathy and love goes out to Mike, Ronnie, Deborah and Patricia in the loss of their mom, Ava Grigsby Steele. Yes, my “Angel Lady” took her heavenly flight last week. May God’s blessings be with them during this time in their life!

Happy Birthday this week to; Neal Rawls on April 12, a special lady in my life, Aunt Larina Thompson, Daniel Rawls, Chad Rawls, Caleb Hamm, Ashley Pyles on April 13, Brian Ross Pruitt on April 14, Joshua Tony, Celia Hale on April 15, Mrs. Ruth Odom, Tiffany Greer, Taylor Vaughn Jordon and April Smith on April 16, Debbie Gwin, Heath Rawls, Nic Jones, Wes Steele, Kenneth Sanders on April 17, Monica Cheek Smith, Will Cheek on April 18. May all of these celebrate many more.

Anniversary wishes to; Dana and Matt Kennedy on April 17, Diane and Jerry Cobb (54 years) on April 18. I wish these many more happy years together! Have a blessed week! Please call and share!

“Understanding is the reward of Faith. Therefore seek not to understand that thou mayest believe, but believe that thou mayest understand.”