Holly Ridge Happenings

Church is not something you go to, it’s a family you belong to.

Got a call from my faithful reader “Ole Granny” Mary Rusell. She wanted to thank Jim Taylor Chevrolet for the Christmas boxes they brought to the Council on Aging. There was food, paper goods etc. Things that everyone could use. They were all so grateful. Thank you, “Old Granny.”

Got another tidbit from my great grandson, Aiden Cheek. He also got best dressed in the third grade at start Elementary. Go boy.

Spending Saturday with Tanya Thompson was her son, Juri Thompson, and little Aubree Kate from Monroe. She loved some of Aunt Shirley’s ice cream.

Someone once said to Billy Graham: “If Christianity is valid, why is there so much evil in the world?”

To which he replied: “With so much soap, why are there so many dirty people in the world?”

Christianity, like soap, must be personally applied if it is to make a difference in our lives.

Driving out to Dallas on Thursday and boarding the “big bird” early Friday morning for Las Vegas were Tyler and Ashley Cheek, Carter and Aiden. Upon arriving they rented a car of course. They stayed at the New York, New York Hotel and Resort. Sites they saw were the Hoover Dam, Red Rock Canyon, Water Fountain at the Bellagio, world famous Gold and Silver Pawn Shoppe, M&M World and Hersey World. They walked for miles and miles. They were tired. At the Hoover Dam, one side is in Nevada and the other side is Arizona with an hour time difference. The had a great time and I’m sure lots of memories.

Just Think: On July 4th, 1776 was born one nation under God. Now, 244 years later, it needs to be born again.