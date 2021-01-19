Holly Ridge Happenings

When God wanted to create fish, He spoke to the sea.

When God wanted to create trees, He spoke to the earth.

But when God wanted to create man, He turned to Himself.

Then God said: “Let us make man in our image and in our likeness.”

Note: If you take a fish out of the water it will die; and when you remove a tree from soil, it will also die. Likewise, when man is disconnected from God, he dies. God is our natural environment. We were created to live in HIS presence. We have to be connected to Him because it is only in Him that life exists.

“Fear not, for I am with you: be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.’

Hear for a few day with Monie and Chelle Rawls was their brother, Jamie Rawls, from out Oklahoma way. He doesn’t mind the drive.

I’d like to send out a special thank you to all of our doctors. nurses, fireman and law enforcement during the time of the virus. It is something else, this Covid.

Well, well, let this great grandmother brag again. Not only did Carter Cheek get “Student of the year” at Start school, he is “Student of the year” of Richland Parish! We are so proud of him. He also got most likely to succeed, class favorite, best dressed and I can’t remember all of them. His family is quite happy! Tyler and Ashley Cheek are his parents. I was very disappointed last night when our Saints lost to the Bucks. Well, someone has to lose but why us? Oh well, another year is coming.

We need to make people feel like they are needed!

Happy Birthday this week to: Hannah Jane Marsh and Laura Swain on January 22nd, Katelynn Roberts and Billy Nixon on January 23rd, Dustin Silk, Lori Pierce, Crystal stokes on January 24th, Chelsea Lyons, Jacob Thompson, Richard Freeland on January 26th, Toni McCartney Elkins, Austin Sharbono on January 27th, May these celebrate many more happy ones! No anniversaries, but if you have one, may you share many more happy years together!

Our heartfelt love, sympathy and prayers go out to the family and friends of Larry Dew who passed away last Friday. May God bless and keep them during this time of sorrow.

Have a blessed week and you could call and share!

Remember: Choose this day to enjoy the living, loving, all powerful presence of Christ inside of you instead of letting yourself be distracted by all the chaos going on outside of you. You’ll be so glad you did.