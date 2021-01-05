Holly Ridge Happenings

The Mastery of Self

No one is responsible for your emotional reactions except for you. Others can say and do anything they like but what happens inside you is only the result of what you are thinking and feeling. We are not all in the same boat. We are in the same storm. Some have yachts, some canoes, and some are drowning. Just be kind and help whoever you can.

Stopping by one day was Dr. Lester Wayne Johnson and his son. They had carried their kill (a deer) over to Monticello processing. They got them an ice cream cone and were on their way. It had been quite a while since I last saw him. New years day was a great day for us at the store! I had cabbage, blackeyed peas, ham, my mama’s old fashion mac and cheese, candied yams, cornbread and pies. As many peas and cabbage that I ate, I should be a “lot richer” Ha! just joking.

My hope is not in this coming year, But in The One who is coming back.

Happy Birthday this week to: Cindy Holley on January 7th, my little great grandson Conley Chappel, Margaret Silk on January 8th, Gracie Rawls, Shelly Post on January 9th, Mark Absher on January 12th, Rene Jackson, Jack Green, Scott Dew, Kyle Bridges and April Bridges on January 13th. May These celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Gale and Rudy Cook on January 9th, Max and Lisa Dixon (42) years on January 12th. I wish for these to share many more happy years together!

Our heartfelt sympathy, love and prayers go out to so many families and friends in the loss of their loved ones: Luke Letlow, Keith Castons and Curtis Ray Cox in the accident that took his life. May God’s love keep them close during their time of these in their homegoing!

Have a great day. Please call and share.

Remember: God is not going to rewrite the Bible just for your generation. His word remains the same forever and always.