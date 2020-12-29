Holly Ridge Happenings

Happy New Year from me to you.

Simple truths to repeat when you’re in a spiritual battle.

God’s got this the Lord fights for me. Jesus Loves me, Not today, satan, I am a child of God. He is able. It is finished. His Grace is sufficient. Joy comes in the morning. I am not alone. I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Fear has no grip on me. Christ is enough for me. He has overcome the world. I am a new creation in Christ. Jesus conquered the grave. Sin doesn’t define me, Christ does. Be still and know God is good.

Here for the Holidays were Jamie, Deline and Roman Rawls from out in Oklahoma. Coming by on Christmas Day to wish us a Merry Christmas were Deborah Ogles and Patrica Sullivan from Monroe. They are the daughters of the late Eva Grigsby Steele. They never forget to come by.

We enjoyed the usual Christmas breakfast at my house. Lots of love, excitement, gifts and food. Then I came to the store and finished my Christmas lunch. All scattered to other places and opening of gifts and some were back to eat. Very Merry Christmas for this ole lady, Ha! I had many sweet calls from lots of family and friends. Thanks to you all!

Jason Brock and family have been here with his parents, Tony and Nita Brock. Very great get together.

Josh and Jena Bolston, Stephen, Etan, Max and Elianna were here from Texarkana for Christmas with Janice and Steve Lofton. Had a good one. The highlight of this visit was Steve got to baptize Ethan and Max at Bethel on Sunday morning. What more could you ask for.

Kelsie was here from her new place in North Dallas for Christmas Day only. Short visit but better than none at all. I always say that, and I mean it.

Happy Birthday this week to: Chille Rawls, Matt Kennedy and Marilyn Hunter on December 31st, Tiger Hutchenson, Chuch Clack on January 1st, Jim Fortenberry, Chevy Navarroo and Charlotte Plackiotis on January 2nd, Tammie B Higdon, Bud Rogers on January 2nd, Tyler Thomas, Jamie Rawls, Chase Miller, Rita McCowin, Drew Cullon on January 4th, Barbara R. Leonard on January 5th. May these celebrate many more happy ones.

No anniversaries. I suppose it’s to cold these days. Ha.

Have a Very Happy New Year and do call and share.

Remember: At the end of 40 days of rain, God showed Noah a rainbow. At the end of 2020, God shows us the star of Bethlehem.