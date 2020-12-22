Holly Ridge Happenings

A King

Christmas, a time of wonder and joy, A time to celebrate the birth of a baby boy.

A child innocent and true. A child sent as a gift to save me and you, this wondrous story has reached all corner’s of the globe. A King is born but one who doesn’t wear a royal robe.

He will grow to teach and to love. He will spread the word of His Father above. He gentle ways and His touch will turn water to wine. This newborn child is wondrous and divine.

His words will help heal all those who are in need. This is the gift, no price to ever be given, and even after death he will be risen.

His cries can be heard by all living things. This beautiful baby will grow to be King.

Great Surprise! Ed and Vivian Hall and daughter, Shirly, from Marion came by to see me on Monday after the funeral of Mrs. Myrtis Mann at the U.P.C. Was so good to see and visit them. Also stopping in was Glenn and Kim Mann their children and grandchildren. It had been sometime since their last visit. Always loved the Mann family!

Carey Neatherly from Grenada, Mississippi, surprised me also. He had been to visit Roger and Cathy Stockton in Start and came by. He said it had been over 30 years since he last saw me and no I did not recognize him. So glad he stopped by!

Sue Cobb was here for a few days hunting over at Inky’s Camp. She and Diane came up for a visit and, yes, I always enjoy visiting with them.

Got a call last week from Susan Manning (She lived across the track a Holly Ridge graduate from Holly Ridge) who now lives in Columbus, Ohio. She sends her love and friendship to all who still live here. It makes you feel good to hear from “kids” of the past years.

The Wreath Across America went good last week. Thursday and Friday there were 42 veterans laid at Bethel Cemetery and 45 at McKnight. Helping to do this was Louise Cater, Tanja Thompson, Billy Collins, Henritta Cade, Ricky Goodman, Tyler Cheek, Mitchell Stokes and Mack York. We do appreciate these that took the time out to come and do this.

Our heartfelt sympathy, love and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mrs. Myrtis Mann, 99 years old. She took her heavenly flight last week. She was a very great lady and prayer warrior for many and never wavered in her faith! May God Bless each one touched by her life.

Happy Birthday this week to: Betty Hamaker on December 24th, my great nephew, Trey Stokes and my niece, Mara Thompson Brown on December 25th, Carol Thompson, Summer Yates on December 26th, Sheila Payne, Amanda Jordon, Tabitha Blaylock on December 27th, Alice Ogles, Toney Stanley on December 28th, Laura Stewart on December 29th, Megan Vines December 30th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Mack and Nelda Hagood on December 27th. I wish for them many more happy years together!

Have a Great week and a Merry Christmas. Call and Share!

Remember:Let us keep Christmas beautiful without a thought of greed. That it might live forevermore to fill our every need. That is shall not be just a day, but last a lifetime through, The miracle of Christmastime, that brings God close to you.