Holly Ridge Happenings

Be Thankful

The same God that said, “In this life you will have trouble,” also said, “I’ll never leave you nor forsake you.”

Life can hurt. It can feel hopeless and defeating. But our God walks every inch of it with us, and He never backs out on His word.

Consider it but joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance.

Coming by on Saturday was Louise Phillips Carroll and her son, Cliff, from down on Caney Lake. Always good to see and visit with them.

Also enjoyed Nick an Wendi Brakefield and their little one come to see me. They have moved out of our community of Holly Ridge into his grandparents home on Hwy 80. I miss them coming by.

Charlene Harris Towers called to tell me that her brother Victor Harris who lived in Illinois had past away. In their childhood they lived on the Fortenberry Road. Our Heartfelt sympathy goes out to her.

Our loves, sympathy and prayers go out to the David Rawls family. Yes, God sent His death angel Thursday, November 19th to carry David home. He will surely be missed by all who knew him. Yep! you betcha! That was two of his favorite words.

He would call me to see if anyone had told me they loved me that day. If I said “yes” he would say “I wanted to be the first to tell you.” I’m gonna miss those calls.

May God bless each one of his children as only he can and will do. We love you all.

To the family of Jerry Brister we also send our love. May God Bless each one touched by his death, and he surely will. Only God can do it!

Happy Birthday this week to: Angie Hewitt, Heather Mosely, Dalton Bell on November 26th, Wendy Walters on November 27th, Richard Cole Bagby, Randal Scott Cheek on November 28th, Valerie Earl, Drew Holley on November 29th, Jeanett Graham Barrier, Beth Sanders, Naomi Walker on November 30th, Whittney K Hart, Mandi Parker (20) years Milton McManus and Carson Thompson December 1st. Robert Dylon Dew, Marvin Rieger on December 2nd. May each of these celebrate lots more happy ones.

Anniversary wishes for Angie and Spencer Clack on November 28th. I wish for these two many more happy years together!

Have a great Thanksgiving. Call and Share!

Remember: Happy Thanksgiving to you all. Be thankful for everything and give God the Glory.