Holly Ridge Happenings

Is Strictness the Problem?

A ‘good deal of nonsense is being palmed off today concerning the reaction of a child from over-strictness in parental training.

I sometimes hear, “My parents brought me up so rigidly that a reaction took place in my mind, and I have turned away from religion.” I then ask, “Did they teach you to be honest?” “Yes.” “Were they strict about that.” “Yes”. “Did they teach you to tell the truth?” “Yes.” “Were that strict about that?” “Absolutely”.

Have you suffered mental damage because of those two instances? Were they wrong to insist on? At that point they usually just quietly shake their head “no”. Lessons taught by parental training are often hard, but there can be . no compromise in teaching many of the lessons a parent must teach.

No person learns the multiplication table from sheer love of it. It is always tenuous in learning it. However I know of no person that has suffered mental damage from learningt. Life’s lessons are hard to master. A strict and unwavering hand often is needed for many to learn life’s lessons.

Remember: Churches are not museums that display perfect people. They are hospitals where the wounded, hurt, injured and broken find healing.