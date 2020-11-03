Holly Ridge Happenings

This Should be our prayer!

Lord Jesus, thank you for the gift of another day, for your mercies are new each morning. My eyes are open and my heart is beating. Each of those mean you have a plan for me. This minute. This hour. This day. I don’t know every step of your plan for today, but I know it will be for my good and I’m confident it will be for your glory. Will you lead me, Jesus? I need you. Will you order my steps each one? May your love flow through me and may I embrace every opportunity to share your love with others. In your name I pray. Amen.

Well we had a Saints Alive meeting, eating and enjoyed the Four By Grace singing for us. It was Monday night, Oct. 26, at First Baptist Church. Everyone who was there enjoyed it!

Coming by on Wednesday was Richard Mann from Downsville. He said his mother, Mrs. Myrtis Mann, was doing real good. She is a trooper.

Was good to see my kinfolk, Mary and Tammy Sistrunk from Bastrop, on Thursday. They had been to Jackson, Mississippi, to do some early Christmas shopping. I can’t believe it is that time of the year so soon Ha!

My get well wishes go out to all our friends and family who have been quite ill for sometime now. Get well, I miss you!!

If I die, I’ll be with Jesus. If I live, He’ll be with me. So, if I live or if I die, I am the Lord’s.

Happy Birthday this week to: Matt Morgan, Merrisa Greer and Dennis Baum on November 6th, Victor Rawls, Toni Navarro on November 7th, Cindy Bell, Lanny Williams, on November 8th, Charlene Towers, Dian McPherson on November 9th, Jonny Nix, Menko Thompson, Elizabeth Mims, Rachel Watson on November 10th, Oliver Nix. on November 11th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Bro Mike and Rejina Clark on November 10th, Alan and Trish Thompson (53) years on November 11th. May these share many more happy years together!

Have a great week!

Remember: A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good Just because it is accepted by the majority. If the truth be told, can’t nobody talk about nobody. We all got a past, we all got problems and we all need prayer.