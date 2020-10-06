Holly Ridge Happenings

Tanya Thompson visited her granddaughter, Christian, who now lives in Rayville so maybe they can visit with more often. She really like her nice apartment.

Visiting with Gary D. and Gail Cheek Sunday afternoon was Billy and Linda Cheek from Baton Rouge.

I got a call on Saturday from David Jeffries who grew up on the Jeffries Road. He now lives in Mobile and was told to call me for information on people who he grew up with and went to school with. I helped him with several and I did enjoy visiting with him by phone.

My Jeanne was back out Canton way to Kellies to purchase more furniture to redo. It’s nice and they enjoy doing it.

Our heartfelt sympathy, love, and prayers for the family and friends of Mrs. Doris Martinez who took her heavenly flight on Sunday, Sept. 27. She was a great Christian lady and a prayer warrior. May God bless each one touched by her life, to know her was to love her.

Our sympathy also goes out to the McManus family during this time of Kevin’s sudden death on Saturday. Seems too young, but you know, no one knows when you will be called home! May God bless each one of his loved ones at the days ahead.

Jesus isn’t a way to Heaven. He is THE way. The people who mock Him now will beg for Him later.

Happy Birthday this week to: Ellie Grisson, Taylor Thomas, Floyd and Lloyd Swain on October 8th, Brad Hough, Katie Purcell, Anthony Plackiotis, Linda Sanders on October 9th, My granddaughter Lena Kate, Chris Mann, Stacey Sanders, on October 11th, Randy Vaughn, Paula Hough, Micheal Smith, Mason Hale on October 12th, Jacob Jackson on October 13th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Ralph and Janet Cheek (55) years on October 8th, Ed and Vivian hall (64) years on October 10th. I wish for these many more happy years together.

Have a great week!

Remember: As long as we have memories, yesterday remains. As long as we have hope, tomorrow waits. As long as we have love, today is beautiful. As long as you have GOD, anything and everything is Possible. Amen.