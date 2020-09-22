Holly Ridge Happenings

Coming Soon

You don’t want to miss this once in a lifetime event. Jesus Christ. Date of Arrival: in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump, for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. 1 Corinthians 15:52. Who can take part in this event? “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord, shall be saved.” Romans 10:13.

Thanks to Facebook, I was reunited with a cousin. She found me. It had been 20 years, Ginger Jarvis Young. Ginger and her husband, Rusty, who now lives in Center, Texas, came to see me last Thursday and did we enjoy our visit. She says she will be back so I’m looking forward to that.

Carol and Dan Little from West Monroe came over to check on me on Sunday afternoon. Of course, we all enjoyed their visit.

Vanessa and Kelsie did a mom and daughter road trip, leaving on Monday and returning on Sunday. They had a great time. Some of the places they went were Charleston, S.C., Folley Beach S.C., Columbia, S.C., Savannah, Ga. and Tybee Island, Ga., where Kelsie took surfing lessons and she thinks she is a pro now, with bruised knees and broken toe, but she loves it. Saturday, they stopped in Macon, Ga., and visited with Linda Nelson of Vanessa’s classmates at Holly Ridge. I’m sure they didn’t catch up on the gossip. Ha.

Carter Cheek is doing great after his brace on his teeth and the surgery.

Happy Birthday this week to: Ralph Cheek and Lizzie McCormick on September 24th, Jennifer Walters, Jed Dixon, Charlene Mercer, Buddy McCartney on September 25th, Rebeckah Jo Herrington Gwin, Kimberly Walker, Clean Mercer, Lana McKenzie Pyles on September 26th, Avery Lane Elkins on September 27th, Mike Silk on September 29th, Terry Thompson, Will Vaughan, On September 30th. May all of these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Kim and Randy Gilley on September 25th. I wish for them to share many more years of happiness!

Have a great week! Thanks to you who have sent your donations to the cemetery fund. May God bless you.

Remember: The safest place in all the world is in the Arms of Almighty God.