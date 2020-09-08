Holly Ridge Happenings

Sometimes God will put a Goliath in your life, for you to find the David within you. God wanted you to be alive at this exact moment in time, and for a specific purpose. That’s how special you are to Him. See Acts 17:26-28.

“So shall my word be that goes forth from My mouth: It shall not return to Me void, But it shall accomplish what I please, and it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it.” Isaiah 55:11.

Lord, I have been given another day of breath. another day to praise Your name and proclaim Your Good News. I have another day to love my family in Your name to speak words of life and peace over them. Thank You for another chance to bring You glory!

Tanya Thompson’s little granddaughter, Aubree Kate, from Monroe stayed with her a couple of days last weekend. She loves her Aunt Shirley’s ice cream too. Ha! Her mom and dad, Maria and Yuri, had gone to Baton Rouge but she was ready to go home when they returned. Here on Saturday from Monroe was Deborah Ogles and Patricia Sullivan. They put flowers in the cemetery for their loves ones.

My little great grandson, Aiden Cheek, had his eighth birthday party Sunday afternoon at his Paw’s and Barbara McCormick’s home. He then went fishing.. His pinata was a fishing cork, his cake was made by Monica Cheek Smith in West Monroe and it was a Bait Pail. Awesome. It was chocolate and vanilla with gummie worms on top. There were some 30-plus people who came to share this fun time with him. He also had a giant water slide.

Gary D. Cheek is now at home and recuperating slowly after his stay in the hospital. Our get well love and prayers go out to him and to Gail, his caregiver! Just hang in there!

Our love and sympathy goes out to the Pee family during this time of the home going of sister Cherry (Chick) Pee. May God bless each one who was touched by her passing. Our sympathy also goes out to the family of Max Quinby who passed away on Friday. His burial was in the Bethal Cemetery where several members of his family are buried. May God bless this family also.

If no none labored, where would we be? Thank you to all the men and women that have built our wonderful America! God Bless you all.

Happy Birthday this week to: Mary (Ole Granny) Russell, Alan Thompson, my great grandson Aiden Cheek (8) on September 10th, Kathy Calson, Cole Mills, Lane Dewson September 11th, Kim Gilly, Patricia Sullivan, Tammie Johnson on September 12th, Emily Lyle on September 13th, Betty Kenly, Sandra Chricol, Adam Hulley, Steven Lofton, Spence Lowery, Jamie Williams, Caleb Richardson, Ben Reddick (80) on September 14th, Matthew Mosley, on September 15th, Mike Sanders on September 16th. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Bro. Troy and Joan Denard (33) years on September 12th, Leslie and Darlene on September 16th. May they share many more happy years together! And congratulations to Ricky and Shari Smith who were married on Saturday September 5th with a home ceremony. I wish for your many more happy years together!

Have a great week and call and share!

Sometimes there is simply nothing that we can do to fix the circumstances. All we can do is rely on God!