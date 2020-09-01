Holly Ridge Happenings

I repeat this phrase to my kids over and over each day.

Because there are about a million things they pick up that either aren’t theirs or aren’t good for them. As I caught myself repeating this yet again today, I wondered how many times each day God says something similar to me.

Set it down. The jealousy. Because whatever it is they have that you want ultimately won’t make you happy. It won’t satisfy you the way you think it will. And holding on to jealousy won’t do anything but destroy you.

Set it down. The anger. Because you can’t control the choices other people make, and most of the time they aren’t even your business. Cultivate peace by living your life right. Set it down. The weight of other people’s opinions, whether directed at you or not. You’ll never say or do anything to change them. Besides, it doesn’t matter what they think, only what you think.

Set it down. The judgment. Because you never know the whole story from just a snippet of someone’s life. And even if you do, haven’t you too made some less than desirable choices?

Set it down. The chasing after more. You don’t want to miss what’s right in front of you, do you?

Set it down. The insistence on having your way. You don’t always know what’s best, but I do.

Set it down. The refusal to look at a situation from someone else’s perspective -- especially mine.

Stop picking up things that don’t belong to you. The things you don’t need. The things that aren’t good for you. Set it all down and just listen to me.

Logan and Katie Stewart and children took their motorhome to Lake Claibourne for a few days but the fish were not biting. There home had a few problems so their getaway was shot. They will go again.

I called my friend Nacy Zellar on her birthday and sang to her. Ha. She is now older than me. I found out she had sold her home in the mountains of Colorado and moved to Silada, Colorado to be near her son, Chris.

Coming by on Saturday was Diane Green Southall. It had been sometime since she stopped for ice cream. But that’s what she got. I enjoyed her visit.

Jerry Wayne Goyne was here on Wednesday for the burial of his Aunt Hardie Goyne Pettis in McKnight Cemetery. So he came on down to visit with me a minute.

Also here on Wednesday was Joanne Holmes Williams. The last time I saw her was when she was just a little girl.

Here for a few days with Ralph Powell was David and Chris Powell from Las Vegas. They took time out to come up here and he and John had a real good visit.

Randy Farrar from Kansas came by on Friday. He came in the store and asked “if anyone remembered him?”

I said yes I do, you are Randy Farrar and he was shocked. He and his wife Shirley were here for the funeral of his brother, J.B. Farrar. \Our heartfelt sympathy and love goes out to the family and friends of J.B. May God bless each one touched by his homegoing.

The nailed HIM upon a cross. I gained eternity from HIS los. HIS Skies were dark as HE bore my shame. Now the life I live Is in Jesus Name.

Happy Birthday this week to: Bubba Hubbard, Jimmy Toney, Kyle Clack, my great granddaughter, Mylee McMillian on September 3rd, Shania Roberts on September 4th, Janice Shoemaker on September 5th, Connie Cheek on September 6th, David Toney on September 7th, Wayne Hubbard, Tyler Rawls, Shirley Beach, and Glenn Stanley on September 8th, May these celebrate many more happy ones! Belated Birthdays are Charles Murray Clack on August 27th, Patsy Stokes, Brandon Sarha on August 28th, Nancy Absher, Deryl Caston, Timothy Thomas, Ryan Callaway on August 29th, Gary Freeland, Bro Mike Clark on August 30th, Ellie Jo Barker on August 31st, Barbara McCormick, Lisa Davis on September 1st, Carolyn Lyle, Morgan Kennedy on September 2nd. I hope these special people had a very happy day.

Have a great week. There is no use for me to ask you to call because you won’t, but I love you anyway.

Remember: Kindness. One of the greatest gifts you can bestow upon another.

If someone is in need, lend them a helping hand. Do not wait for a thank you. True kindness lies within the act of giving without the expectation of something in return.