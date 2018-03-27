Holly Ridge Happenings

An Easter Prayer

O God of Easter, God of resurrection power,

Bring heavenly life to our earthbound souls:

Thou, who did’st call Lazarus forth from his tomb,

Call us from dead works, and let our hearts aglow with immortal glory and power.

Call us out of the tomb of hollow profession, of cold creeds, and wordy ritual.

And let Thy life abundant permeate and saturate our stagnant souls. Bringing joy where there is heaviness of heart.

Bring peace where there is confusion;

Bring love where there is bitterness;

And may we henceforth live in the glorious glow of The Life which that first Easter poured forth upon a world of darkness.

And May we always be mindful of the source of this life-giving power,

And come to Thee regularly to be refilled. In the Savior’s name.

Amen.

May the glad dawn of Easter morn bring joy to thee. May the calm eve of Easter leave a peace divine with thee.

May Easter night on thine heart write, O Christ, I love for thee!

Gosh , I’m blessed always. Wednesday, Kay and David Shanks from Bossier city came down for a visit. Most welcomed! Also, Mrs Evelyn Dorman and her daughter, Sheila, came up to pay their respect at the cemetery and bring a donation for the upkeep. Thanks.

Saturday, Jerry Donal from Natchez, Mississippi stopped for a good time of “remembering when” Jerry grew up here on the “Good Road” and it had been years since I last saw him. Sunday after lunch, Vanessa Carter, Aiden and I motored down to Alexandria, met Kelsie at the Outback for a visit and food, and to carry her tags for her truck. Had a real good visit; short, but better than none.

Monday a schoolmate of mine, Bobbie Tatum from Birmingham, stopped by on his way to Shreveport to help a cousin sorta rehab after she got home from having a stroke. You never know who may pop in here for a most welcome visit.

Happy Birthday this week to Jessica Patrick on March 30th, Scott Franklin on April 1st, Jody Rawls, Dr. Billy House, Eric Corbertt, Morgan Mann on April 3rd.

I wish these many more happy ones.

Anniversary wishes to Carolyn and Leo Lyles Jr., (34 years) Jennifer and Micheal Franks on March 31st, Janet and Dennis Williams on April 1st. May these share many more happy years together.

Our heartfelt sympathy and love goes out to the family and friends of Juanita Hough Grigsby who took her heavenly flight on Monday morning in West Monroe after a lengthy illness.

God bless you all now and forever and fill the void in each life.

Have a great week, call and share.

Remember: CROSS means Christ Removes Our Sins and Shame!