Holly Ridge Happenings

Make sure you test positive for Faith. Keep your distance from Doubt, and Isolate yourself from Fear. Trust God through it all. Our struggles aren’t strange to God. He understands us better than we do, and he loves us.

One Creater -- God, One Race -- Human, One Blood -- Red, One Problem -- Sin, One Solution -- Jesus Christ.

Oh! My, the Covid-19 has just about shut everything down. I suppose people are not doing much traveling. Better safe than sorry, right?

I did receive a most welcomed call from Jody Stokes down in Baton Rouge last week to say she had me on her mind for several days so she called to check on me. Thanks Jody, it means a lot for someone to think about you. Call again!

Here over the week end with the David Rawls bunch was Jamie and Roman Rawls from Oklahoma. I did get to see Roman but Jamie was sort of lazy and did not get out but I love him anyway, Ha!

The Thompsons, Jeanne, Ben, Emily, Cooper and Cotton traveled over to Jackson, Miss. on Sunday site seeing and supper. They were checking out the Cosco Store. It is like Sam’s wholsale only bigger. I can’t imagine shopping in that place.

Fear does not stop death, it stops life. And worrying does not take away tomorrow’s troubles. It takes away today’s peace.

Happy Birthdday this week to: Sherry Ingram on July 23rd, Roy Franklin on July 24th, Pam Moore, Toby Brock, Monica Hogg on July 25th, Bonnie Parker, Doris Reiger on July 26th, Allison Vaughn, Wade Morgan, Nathan Whitstine, Sadie Beth Elkins on July 27th, my grandson, Ben Thompson, Jason Brook, Charles Dove, Melanie Rawls, Bo Horne, Jane Walker on July 29th. May these celebrate many more happy ones.

Anniversary wishes to: Everettt and Carolyn Calloway (44) year on July 24th, Cliff and Kim Mills on July 27th, May these share many more years of Happiness together.

Have a blessed week, stay safe and call with your news, 728-2604.